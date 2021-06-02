Beijing Language and Culture University Uses China Liberal's Integrated Smart Teaching System in Thesis Defense

BEIJING, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) ("China Liberal", the "Company", or "we"), an educational services provider in China, providing, among other services, smart campus solutions, today announced that Beijing Language and Culture University ("BLCU") used the Company's integrated smart teaching system ("ISTS") in the thesis defense of students majoring in Chinese language and literature at the College of Intensive Chinese Training (the "College"). ISTS is designed to meet the teaching needs of the College, utilizing the Company's self-developed, patented all-in-one machine, AI-Space, to provide integrated visualization solutions in classrooms. AI-Space's main functions include online and offline sound synchronization, image display with high definition, and sound localization.

As previously disclosed in a press release dated December 18, 2020, the Company's AI-Space can be applied to various scenarios including command centers, lecture halls, conference rooms, multi-functional exhibition halls, smart classrooms, vehicle emergencies, portable command, telemedicine, science and technology, courts, and smart homes. The Company first began its development of AI-Space in September 2019, following a thorough market research and demand analysis. AI-Space adopts the design concept of all-in-one, and integrates audio processor, seamless mixed video matrix unit, programmable central control unit, gigabit switch unit, cross-platform runtime, recording and broadcasting codec, video conference terminal and multi-party interactive MCU. It adopts a hot-swappable design, which is easy to operate, has powerful application functions and can be applied to a wide range of scenarios, offering users integrated solutions.

Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairwoman and CEO of China Liberal, commented, "We are very pleased to see that the ISTS has been openly adopted by teachers and students at the College of Intensive Chinese Training of BLCU. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, many foreign students are unable to travel to China. To help students complete their thesis defense, graduate on time, and protect them against the epidemic, many universities carry out online thesis defenses, like BLCU. Our products present superior performance and are an excellent model for other universities or colleges."

Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam continued, "We have been deeply involved in the field of education informatization for more than 10 years. As a result, we have a deep understanding of the in-depth application of technology in education, and can offer customized professional solutions according to the needs of different schools and different courses. By utilizing advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data and smart sensors, combining them with the requirements and specifics of college education, we can coordinate the development of enterprises, academia, and research institutes and comprehensively improve the education quality by leveraging our advantages in applied technology."

About China Liberal Education Holdings Limited

China Liberal, headquartered in Beijing, is an educational services provider in China. It provides a wide range of services, including those under Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs; overseas study consulting services; technological consulting services for Chinese universities to improve their campus information and data management system and to optimize their teaching, operating and management environment, creating a "smart campus"; and tailored job readiness training to graduating students. For more information, visit the company's website at ir.chinaliberal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Investor Relations Contact

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited

Email:[email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Ms. Tina Xiao

Email:[email protected]

Tel: +1 917 609 0333

SOURCE China Liberal Education Holdings Limited