Beijing Review: A Just Cause

News provided by

Beijing Review

17 Oct, 2023, 00:27 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is moving ever closer toward greater multipolarity, economic globalization and cultural diversity, becoming increasingly information-orientated in the process. Countries today are more frequently connected and closely interdependent than at any point in history. Humanity is, without a doubt, a community with a shared future—a future in which everyone's interests are inseparably entwined.

Continue Reading
A just cause finds great support, and a journey with many companions goes a long way
A just cause finds great support, and a journey with many companions goes a long way

However, a growing deficit in peace, development, security and governance, together with intertwining conventional and non-conventional security issues, such as regional conflicts, arms races, food insecurity, terrorism, cyber-attacks, climate change, energy crises and artificial intelligence snags, poses a grave threat to the beautiful planet we all live on.

In the face of emerging global difficulties and challenges, human society needs new ideas, new concepts and a more just, equitable, balanced, resilient and effective global governance system. What kind of world to build and how to create a brighter future are questions on the minds of all countries and individuals. We must respond to the challenges presented by the times and make the right choices.

When Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) via video in Beijing on July 4 and expressed his expectations for the future of the nine-member international organization, he said, "A just cause finds great support, and a journey with many companions goes a long way."

The sentence derives from remarks found in The Analects of Confucius and the Dao De Jing, works that outline the thoughts of the two great ancient Chinese thinkers Confucius and Laozi, respectively. It underlines the importance of advancing together on the right path to achieve greater development through solidarity, cooperation and perseverance.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity. As the world is changing in ways rarely seen before, the SCO, founded by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in Shanghai in 2001, has upheld this concept of a shared future and embarked on a new path where countries build partnerships instead of forming exclusive blocs and work together toward common benefits instead of working against one another by engaging in confrontation. This devotedness has made the SCO a cornerstone for world peace and stability, exemplifying the time-honored adage that "a just cause finds great support, and a journey with many companions goes a long way."

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an initiative consisting of a Silk Road Economic Belt and a 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road. Over the past decade, the initiative, aimed at boosting connectivity along and beyond the ancient Silk Road routes, has gathered three fourths of the world's countries and 32 international organizations and carried out 3,000 projects with nearly $1 trillion in investment.

Flagship projects include China-Europe freight trains, the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The initiative's participating economies have strengthened their interconnectivity, leading to burgeoning cross-border trade and investment.

The BRI supports genuine multilateralism through consultation and cooperation in global governance. It advocates dialogue rather than confrontation, tearing down walls rather than erecting new ones, integration rather than decoupling, and inclusion rather than exclusion. This new paradigm for state-to-state relations shapes the international order toward greater justice and equity.

To contribute to the future wellbeing of humanity, China has proposed several undertakings to lift global governance. For example, the country's ideas on development, security, civilizations and ecological progress are considered global public goods because they inspire the international community to seek cooperation while setting aside differences, and because their benefits are continuously and equally available to all nations.

China calls for building international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness and justice, as well as win-win cooperation. It works with its partners to promote regional cooperation while pursuing global common development. "A just cause finds great support, and a journey with many companions goes a long way." China's efforts in this area reflect the continued relevance of ancient Chinese knowhow in contemporary times.

Comments to [email protected] 

Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=708920021271297 
Twitter：https://x.com/BeijingReview/status/1713761064549318943?s=20
YouTube：https://youtu.be/N_pnMOlK3p8
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cachinachic/video/7290417049875057951?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7227134149436605995
Weibo：https://weibo.com/u/1719349955?tabtype=newVideo&layerid=4957441660551577
Website: https://www.bjreview.com/Multimedia/Video/Ancient_Wisdom_Upgraded_Interpretation/202310/t20231012_800344760.html 

SOURCE Beijing Review

Also from this source

Beijing Review: Family bonds are the national foundation

Beijing Review: Family bonds are the national foundation

The Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional Chinese festival dating back to ancient times, is themed on family reunion. It falls on the 15th day of the...

Hangzhou hosts largest-ever Asiad

A news report from Beijing Review: Lu Baoquan, a photographer in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, still remembers the excitement humming through the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.