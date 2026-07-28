Beijing Review: China-U.S. Youth Bridge Ancient Civilization and Tomorrow's Possibilities

BEIJING, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 21 to 22, a China-U.S. youth delegation visited Beijing for dialogues and exchanges. On July 21, they visited the Forbidden City, taking in the beauty of the traditional architecture and absorbing the cultural depth of Beijing, a millennia-old capital.

Evelyn Neff

This is not my first time to China. When I was really young, I was able to visit Chengdu to visit my family. And then more recently, in January, actually, I was able to come to Beijing again.

China-U.S. Youth Bridge Ancient Civilization and Tomorrow’s Possibilities Speed Speed

I think the visit to the Forbidden City was a really amazing opportunity. It was so amazing to be able to see the scale of the history and both the architecture and the culture. It's really, really beautiful and something you don't get to experience a lot in the U.S. in the same way. So being able to connect the culture and the history and see how all of them combine is a really unique and special experience.

On the morning of July 22, the delegation arrived at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, where they held in-depth discussions with experts on topics including the use of AI and China-U.S. technological cooperation.

Cecil Brooks

At Renmin University, we had a very rare opportunity to hear from people who are using technology to address social issues. I'm very new to the world of the Chinese AI tools and it was really cool to see how in my phone, in WeChat (Weixin), there are small programs that can help me translate and learn about new places in China and also connect to other applications like Didi so that I can move around. And all these things connect more than 1 billion people in the same country. It can be a very informative model for what the rest of the world can do with technology and how much they can connect other people around the world.

The event was co-hosted by China International Communications Group Center for the Americas and the United States-based International Student Conferences.

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SOURCE Beijing Review