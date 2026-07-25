Beijing Review: Walking Through Time: China and U.S. Youths Explore Dali's Past and Future

BEIJING, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 17, a China-U.S. youth delegation came to Dali of Yunnan Province. By examining how Dali's rich history intersects with modern development, the delegates explored new pathways for rural development.

They visited Dali Old Town, tried their hand at making the Bai people's Three-Course Tea and also explored the ancient town of Xizhou, where they learned how modern tourism and indigenous life coexist.

In Yunnanyi Village, they explored its history as a stop along the Tea Horse Road and learned about the role it played during the Second World War (WWII).

Tyler James Smith

"I think it's a very underappreciated part of World War II history. Hearing these stories of different countries working together despite cultural differences is incredibly inspiring.

I also think there are many stories like these that haven't been widely told, simply because World War II is such a complex period in history. That's why I think it's so meaningful to visit museums like this and experience these stories firsthand."

At Xiangyun Economic and Technological Development Zone, they visited a local new energy company to see how green, low-carbon development is driving regional growth.

Valerie Marie

"I recently started studying energy transitions. I know China has been really big in the renewable energy sector. So actually getting to hear more about [China's] 2060 [pledge], learning more about carbon neutrality [goals], as well as other zero-carbon goals, was cool."

During their stay in Dali, they also strolled along the Erhai Lake Ecological Corridor.

Bai Yiwen

"I'd describe this journey as "to be continued," because my own connection with Yunnan is far from over. For the U.S. delegates, this was only their first visit, so they've only had a glimpse of what Yunnan has to offer. I hope they will have more opportunities to come back to China, explore other cities in Yunnan, and discover even more of its people, culture and traditions."

After Dali, the delegates will visit Beijing for more tours and exchanges. The event was co-hosted by China International Communications Group (CICG) Center for the Americas and the U.S.-based International Student Conferences.

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Contact: Jiaweibellapeng@163.com

SOURCE Beijing Review