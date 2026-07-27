Beijing Review: Young People from China and U.S. Gather in Kunming: Exploring Rural Development, Enhancing Friendly Exchange

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Beijing Review

Jul 27, 2026, 02:53 ET

BEIJING, July 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 15 to 17, a China-U.S. youth delegation visited Kunming, Yunnan Province, to see the new face of rural development in China's ethnic minority areas.

In Yunnan Ethnic Village, the group experienced the traditional costumes and culture of ethnic minorities. At Yunnan University, the group discussed the future of sustainable development, jointly looking ahead to the bright prospects of China-U.S. relations. During their stay in Kunming, they also visited Laoyuhe National Wetland Park, Dounan Flower Market and other places.

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The event is co-hosted by China International Communications Group (CICG) Center for the Americas and the U.S.-based International Student Conferences. From July 3 to 23, the China-U.S. youth delegation visited destinations in both China and the United States.

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SOURCE Beijing Review

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