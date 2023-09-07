Beijing Review: Diversity spurs dialogue

News provided by

Beijing Review

07 Sep, 2023, 01:16 ET

BEIJING, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Was die Nationen als Nationen getan haben, haben sie für die menschliche Gesellschaft getan. That's German for "What nations have done as nations, they have done for human society."

On May 27, 2022, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the 39th group study session of the Political Bureau of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Continue Reading
Wise Words, New Interpretations: Was die Nationen als Nationen getan haben, haben sie für die menschliche Gesellschaft getan (What nations have done as nations, they have done for human society)
Wise Words, New Interpretations: Was die Nationen als Nationen getan haben, haben sie für die menschliche Gesellschaft getan (What nations have done as nations, they have done for human society)

In his speech, Xi quoted the line, which derives from a manuscript written by German philosopher Karl Marx (1818-83) in March 1845 entitled Über F. Lists Buch: Das nationale System der politischen Ökonomie, which translates as About F. List's Book: The National System of Political Economy.

F. List stands for Friedrich List (1789-1846), one of the most prominent economic philosophers of the 19th century. In his 1841 book The National System of Political Economy, List described, among other things, how the development of sophisticated industry requires carefully designed and sequentially planned state interventions. Marx, the main founder of Marxism, criticizes the concept of a political economy both for failing to relate its insights to a broader set of social concerns and for failing to recognize its nature as a historically grounded system of thought and practice.

The quote Xi used conveys the idea that national character and civilization will not fade away, but integrate into the overall process of global history.

An example. After being introduced to China some 2,000 years ago, Buddhism, originating in ancient India, underwent a long evolution and merged with aspects of Confucian and Taoist cultures, until eventually, a Buddhist culture with Chinese characteristics emerged.

From religious beliefs to philosophical ideas, literature and art, as well as etiquette and customs, this has greatly impacted Chinese society.

Countless examples show that diversity spurs interaction among civilizations, which in turn promotes mutual learning and further development.

At the CPC in Dialogue With World Political Parties High-Level Meeting in March, Xi proposed the Global Civilizations Initiative, outlining the way to transcend estrangement, clashes and superiority by calling for a respect for the diversity of civilizations, advocating the common values of humanity, valuing the inheritance of civilizations, and promoting people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

China has provided the world with this initiative as another major public good following the Global Development Initiative, which advocates both staying committed to development as a priority as well as a people-centered approach, and the Global Security Initiative, which calls for common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, both put forward by Xi in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The diversity of civilizations is in itself a prominent global feature and a source of vitality in the progress of human society.

Over 2,500 ethnic groups from over 200 countries and regions in the world form a colorful tapestry of civilizations. And all have their unique values and roots that run deep. Culture is colorful because of communication and mutual learning enriches civilizations.

In that light, China International Communications Group in 2022 created the Orchid Award. The awards target cultural sectors in their broadest sense and commend and reward non-Chinese nationals or organizations that have contributed greatly to international cultural exchanges. They are designed to promote the common values of humanity, which are peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, consolidate the cultural foundation for building a community with a shared future for humanity, and facilitate cultural exchanges between China and the rest of the world as well as mutual learning among global civilizations.

Every exploration and action from every nation is based on its own conditions, all providing more, promising options for the present and future of human civilization.

In keeping with the Global Civilizations Initiative, China champions equality, mutual learning, openness and inclusiveness.

Humanity will thrive as one community only when different civilizations live in harmony.

Comments to [email protected] 

YouTube: https://youtu.be/vEqpxW0iKMw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2603370879803703
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BeijingReview/status/1685858719425511424?s=20
Website: http://www.bjreview.com/Multimedia/Video/Ancient_Wisdom_Upgraded_Interpretation/202307/t20230731_800338195.html 

SOURCE Beijing Review

Also from this source

A British educator finds harmony and balance in China

How Chinese modernization creates new opportunities for global development

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.