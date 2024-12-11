Beijing Review: Documentary digs into the parallels between ancient Sanxingdui and Mayan remains

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- British archaeologist Gordon Childe believed that archaeology is the study of researching and comparing an assemblage of artifacts and sites. He emphasized the importance of using the comparative method in the discipline. By making comparisons, historians and archaeologists can uncover clues and piece them together to form a clearer picture of the past, tracing the development of civilizations and establishing connections across different places and periods.

Claudia Meichong-Pastidas, a fourth-generation Chinese-Mexican, works on an artifact unearthed from the Maya region (SCREENSHOT)

Although comparison has long been a key tool in the field, comparing civilizations from two distant and disconnected continents is relatively uncommon due to the vast geographical distances and the substantial differences in many aspects of their cultures and societies.

In a documentary series co-produced by Chengdu Radio and Television, archaeological teams from both China and the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) region examined the similarities between the Sanxingdui-Jinsha civilization of China and the Maya civilization of Mesoamerica—today's Central America.

Titled Dialogue Crossing Thousands of Years: The Sanxingdui-Jinsha Civilization and the Maya Civilization Come Together, the series features scholars discussing the shared beliefs and philosophies, living habits, social structures, customs, and artistic and manufacturing abilities of the Sanxingdui and Mayan peoples.

"Renowned Chinese archaeologist Kwang-chih Chang proposed the concept of the 'China-Maya continuum.' In his opinion, the [ancient] Chinese and Mayan civilizations were the products of the same ancestors at different times and locations. Located on two isolated continents, they explored different developmental paths to create brilliant civilizations that were both similar yet splendid in their own unique ways," Li Xinwei, Deputy Director of the Institute of Ancient History at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said in the documentary.

The first episode of the documentary focuses on the emergence and early development of the Sanxingdui and Maya civilizations, exploring the historical context behind their establishment, the implications of urbanization as a milestone in human development, architectural styles, and the social cohesion fostered by these early urban centers.

The second and third episodes concentrate on the spiritual aspects of both civilizations, particularly their reverence for deities, their understanding of nature and their corresponding behaviors. Both the Sanxingdui and Maya civilizations exhibited a deep respect for deities and created dedicated spaces and objects for performing sacrificial ceremonies.

Evidence of this can be seen in the Mayan remains, including a submerged cave that was likely once used as a tunnel for communication with deities. In the case of Sanxingdui, bronze vessels featuring religious motifs have been uncovered, suggesting similar spiritual practices.

Throughout the series, numerous comparisons—including artifacts, maps, and images from archaeological sites—were presented as compelling evidence of similarities between the two civilizations. Several details were examined in depth, especially in the second episode. Scholars concluded that some sacrificial artifacts from Sanxingdui and the Mayans exhibited strikingly similar shapes that were not found in any other bronze civilizations in China, further supporting the notion of a shared spiritual understanding.

Li suggested that the similar geological locations of the two civilizations offer a breakthrough idea for studying the commonalities between both, specifically in their agricultural practices. Both civilizations may have engaged in planting, cultivating and harvesting according to the phases of the moon, a practice commonly found among agriculture-based societies that observe astrological signs.

"The Sanxingdui civilization and the Maya civilization, both located near the Tropic of Cancer, once gazed upon the same starry sky. Both attempted to communicate with the cosmos, hoping to coexist harmoniously with nature," said Marco Antonio Santos, Director of the Chichen Itza archaeological site in Mexico, in the documentary.

While the two ancient societies did share some similarities in their spiritual beliefs and practices, they also exhibited subtle differences in their concepts and behaviors, as demonstrated by archaeological finds.

The documentary highlights these differences by contrasting two distinct sacrificial practices. From the renowned Mayan ball courts, often found in urban centers and ceremonial settings, where human bones were found, indicative of human sacrifices, the camera shifted to bronze artifacts from Sanxingdui, which are human-shaped vessels believed to have been used as stand-ins for live sacrifices. This juxtaposition emphasizes the similar desire to appease deities—through different approaches.

In addition to comparing the similarities between both civilizations and delving into the broader implications of people's ideas and behaviors, the series also tells modern stories of cultural connections.

"I think it's important to study the intersections that may have existed among ancient civilizations. They exhibited very similar behaviors. I believe this can help us better understand who we are, where we are and where we are going," Guillermo de Anda, an archaeologist and expert on Mayan caves, said in the documentary.

