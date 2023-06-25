Beijing Review: Getting Results

News provided by

Beijing Review

25 Jun, 2023, 22:55 ET

BEIJING, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "La única forma de ser provechosamente nacional consiste en ser generosamente universal." That is Spanish for "the only way to be profitable on a national level is to be generous on a universal one."

Continue Reading
Wise Words, New Interpretations: La única forma de ser provechosamente nacional consiste en ser generosamente universal
Wise Words, New Interpretations: La única forma de ser provechosamente nacional consiste en ser generosamente universal

On June 5, 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech to the Mexican Senate entitled Seeking Common Development to Create a Better Future. He quoted the line which was taken from a book by Mexican poet Alfonso Reyes (1889-1959). The quote expresses that in pursuing one's own interests, one should bear in mind the common good and that the world is one big family. It made Xi's speech more understandable and struck a chord with the audience on site.

China will do well only when the world does well and vice versa. China, as the world's largest developing country, is proactive in implementing this philosophy. The country remains committed to championing peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, advancing its reform and opening up, promoting common development and offering the world new opportunities.

On September 21, 2021, Xi attended the general debate of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly via video link. He emphasized how development is key to human wellbeing and proposed the Global Development Initiative (GDI).

China has been seeking to renew its global focus on development issues and explore pathways for practical cooperation in an era when daunting challenges and great uncertainties are rife. The GDI aims to steer global development toward a new stage of balanced, coordinated and inclusive growth. Its main six features are:

Staying committed to development as a priority;
Staying committed to a people-centered approach;
Staying committed to benefits for all;
Staying committed to innovation-driven development;
Staying committed to harmony between humanity and nature;
Staying committed to results-oriented actions. 

The GDI offers the potential to accelerate global progress on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) listed in the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development—adopted by all UN member states in 2015.In January 2022, the Group of Friends of the GDI was officially launched at the UN headquarters in New York. Nearly 70 countries have joined the group so far.

June 24 marked the first anniversary of the High-Level Dialogue on Global Development, which took place on the sidelines of the virtual 14th BRICS Summit. The event was hosted by Xi and attended by the presidents of Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, Senegal, South Africa and Uzbekistan. Xi said, "Development is a timeless theme for humanity." As a member of the developing world, China will take practical steps to lend its continuous support to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Xi added.

Today, the undertakings China promised for the GDI have all taken off, for example, the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund and the Global Development Promotion Center.

Also, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Sub-Fund of the UN Peace and Development Trust Fund, proposed by China, has so far provided $61.4 million for 48 UN projects, benefiting 74 countries in Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Europe. Most of them are the world's least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing countries. These projects cover all the SDGs and have brought big changes to the countries where they are located.

More than 100 countries and international organizations, including the UN, have voiced their support for the GDI. The 100-plus early harvest programs designed to accelerate the initiative's implementation have benefited more than 60 developing countries.

China has further signed bilateral documents with more than 20 countries for cooperation under the GDI.

In a world where multiple challenges and risks are intertwined, the global community must come together to get the SDGs back on track. Now is the time to rev up international development cooperation. The GDI offers a platform to help make this possible.

Comments to [email protected]

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BeijingReview/status/1672420170219028480
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BJReview/videos/1019742105717736/ 
YouTube: https://youtu.be/u0GbDd8Jdco
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cachinachic/video/7247069044111609131?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7227134149436605995

SOURCE Beijing Review

Also from this source

U.S. Scholar: A future of shared prosperity is the only way forward for humanity

Macao entrepreneur Leong Ka-seng: In sync with Hengqin

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.