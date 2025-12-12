Beijing Review: Harmony over hubris

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanity finds itself today at a nodal point in world history, as German philosopher G.W.F. Hegel would call it. We are in the earliest stages of a leap that will mark an era for history books in the future. A new logic of international relations, of global governance, is emerging.

Today the new paradigm of multilateralism and multipolarity arises. In the fifth volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, the Chinese President Xi Jinping states: "History has once again brought humanity's modernization process to a crossroads: Do we seek polarization or common prosperity?... A zero-sum game, or win-win cooperation?"

This paradigm keeps in mind that humanity lives in a community with a shared future. Our actions today build the edifice which the future descendent generations will live in collectively. In a world as globalized as ours is, it is truer than ever that what we build today will genuinely be a shared future for humankind that we will be held accountable for.

Thus, this alternative paradigm champions the ancient Silk Road spirit of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit. It affirms multilateralism, multipolarity and the logic of win-win relations between states. The book describes the cooperative mode with ancient Chinese proverbs like "flames grow higher when everyone adds wood to the fire," "Win-win cooperation is the sure way to success in launching major initiatives that benefit all," and "Helping others is also helping oneself."

Global trends are showing that the bulk of humanity seeks to move in a new direction of multilateralism, multipolarity and win-win international relations.

The shift has occurred in the last two to three decades in global trade. As the old Bob Dylan phrase goes, "you don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows."

At the crossroads, it does seem like a pretty sure bet to assume that humanity will be taking the route premised on mutual development and prosperity.

China is spearheading a new path of common prosperity, win-win international relations, and a shared future for the human community. Humanity will inevitably benefit from it. In this moment of transition, we must act with unity and resolve.

