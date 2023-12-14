Beijing Review: Nipping Economic Risks in the Bud

News provided by

Beijing Review

14 Dec, 2023, 07:32 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Central Economic Work Conference was held in Beijing from December 11 to 12. President Xi Jinping delivered a speech during this conference, reviewing the country's economic performance in 2023, analyzing the current situation, and outlining next year's priorities. A notable emphasis during the meeting was to be more mindful of risks and effectively respond to them.

This commitment to vigilance echoes President Xi's remarks at the 2021 Central Economic Work Conference, where he underlined the importance of preparing for the worst and preventing major risks or crises. He quoted a famous line from Xichou's Remarks by He Tan, an official and scholar from the Song Dynasty (960-1279): "We must nip early risk factors and diseases in the bud." This cautionary statement serves as a reminder for people to be aware of potential dangers lurking in the background.

China's economy has achieved a post-pandemic recovery, with solid progress made in high-quality development. In the first three quarters of 2023, China's GDP grew 5.2 percent year on year, and the target of achieving a 5-percent economic growth for the entire year is within reach. The average surveyed urban unemployment rate for the first three quarters was 5.3 percent, decreasing by 0.3 percentage points year on year. Foreign exchange reserves remain stable at over $3.1 trillion. The renminbi has gained widespread usage in international trade and financial transactions, surpassing the euro in October and becoming the second largest currency used in international trade after the U.S. dollar.

Steven Barnett, IMF Senior Resident Representative in China, said China remains the biggest engine of global economic growth in 2023, contributing one third of global economic growth.

Despite these commendable strides, challenges persist on the economic horizon. The report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China highlighted that China has entered a period of development in which strategic opportunities, risks, and challenges are concurrent and uncertainties and unforeseen factors are rising. Various "black swan" and "gray rhino" events may occur at any time.

Against the backdrop of increasing uncertainty both internationally and domestically, "we must nip early risk factors and diseases in the bud." The line does not only serve as a warning, but also as a reminder of the need for long-term vigilance.

At this critical stage in China's economic recovery, and in this crucial phase of the Chinese path to modernization with high-quality development, China must enhance its capacity to prevent and mitigate risks and will remain on high alert against systemic risks. This aims to ensure the stable development of the country's economy and society alike.

Comments to [email protected]

Facebook：

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1747278272364921

X：

https://x.com/BeijingReview/status/1734762659294351862?s=20

YouTube：

https://youtu.be/QH4NAPCe4qo

TikTok：

https://www.tiktok.com/@cachinachic/video/7311901426337221918?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7227134149436605995

Weibo：

https://weibo.com/1719349955/NwUFWpjxC

Website:

http://www.bjreview.com/Multimedia/Video/Ancient_Wisdom_Upgraded_Interpretation/202312/t20231208_800351329.html

SOURCE Beijing Review

Also from this source

Old Xinjiang border pass gets contemporary restyling

Old Xinjiang border pass gets contemporary restyling

A news report from Beijing Review: Khorgas was once a busy passage used by traders traveling along the ancient Silk Road. As a border pass, it dates...
Orchid Awards Honor Cultural Connectors

Orchid Awards Honor Cultural Connectors

A news report from Beijing Review: Now in her 90s, Mexican academic Flora Botton Beja was one of the first academics in Latin America in the 1960s to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.