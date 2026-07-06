Beijing Review: Toward a New Understanding of China's Governance Model

BEIJING, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China is a landmark addition to the series. Covering speeches and writings from May 27, 2022, to December 20, 2024, organized into 18 thematic sections with internal chronological sequencing, it offers scholars, analysts and practitioners both a historical record and a methodological guide to Chinese governance as it is conceived, articulated and practiced.

The hardcover and paperback bilingual editions of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, Volume V (XINHUA)

The volume presents governance as an evolving dialectical process, anchored in long-term strategic objectives while continually refined through experimentation, feedback and self-correction.

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, as presented here, consistently prioritizes praxis over abstract principle. Governance is treated as a process of ongoing synthesis rather than top-down imposition. Policies address real contradictions, between growth and sustainability, efficiency and equity, openness and security, not by suppressing one side but by seeking creative balance, synthesis, transcendence and forward motion. Contradictions are recognized as inherent drivers of progress, requiring perpetual adjustment rather than resolution into zero-sum outcomes.

This fifth volume reveals a sophisticated system of thinking that works with complexity instead of flattening it into ideological caricature.

A recurring external claim is that China has turned decisively against the market in favor of state dominance and public ownership. The texts here tell a different story. Markets are repeatedly affirmed as vital mechanisms for efficiency, innovation and resource allocation. Private firms and state-owned enterprises function as competing actors within an institutional environment deliberately enabled by the state.

Far from displacing markets, infrastructure development, industrial policy, financial regulation and social provisioning serve as their foundational conditions. The state provides public goods and strategic orientation that extend the scope and resilience of market dynamics rather than suppress them. The relationship is mutually constitutive: Competitive markets advance public objectives, while state capacity prevents market failures from undermining long-term development.

Similarly, assertions of wholesale centralization misread the system. The leadership of the Communist Party of China remains the constitutional guiding principle, yet this coexists with extensive local initiative. This volume underscores the importance of policy experimentation, adaptive mechanisms and ground-level feedback.

Local pilots, public consultations and institutionalized feedback loops channel real-world input into national decision-making. This treats democracy as lived practice, continually tested and refined, rather than reduced to procedure. It aligns seamlessly with the dialectical method evident throughout the volume.

The unifying thread is dialectical reasoning applied to governance. Opposites are not forced into false trade-offs but synthesized: environmental protection as the basis for sustainable growth; security and openness as mutually reinforcing for resilient global engagement; China's development as contributing to, and benefiting from, the progress of other nations.

The value of the fifth volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China transcends the Chinese context. It challenges the sufficiency of conventional Western analytical categories and invites engagement with governance as a complex, dialectical process oriented toward material prosperity, social cohesion and ecological sustainability.

The author, Warwick Powell, is an adjunct professor at Queensland University of Technology in Australia

SOURCE Beijing Review