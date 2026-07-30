Beijing Review: Young People from China and the U.S. Get an Inside Look at the Future of Robotics

BEIJING, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 21, a China-U.S. youth delegation visited the Robot World in Beijing E-Town, where they got a firsthand glimpse of the future of technology.

In the Robot World, the delegates tried out a brain-controlled car race, and watched robots perform a range of complex tasks--from dancing and playing sports to changing shape and creating intricate latte art.

From agile, fluid motion to remarkable precise hand control, scenes once imagined only in sci-fi movies are rapidly becoming a reality.

Erik Larson: "When I was a kid, I was always really interested in robots. so I had robot toys. It's kind of like a childhood fantasy.

"I think it's a really interesting vision for the future. Seeing them in person is really kind of crazy. The way that they move is so fluid."

Huang Ziqing: "I'm deeply impressed by how fast China's robotics industry is developing. Before coming here, my impression of robots was still based on the ones I saw at last year's Spring Festival Gala. At the time, they moved rather stiffly, with slow, lumbering movements.

"But what we saw today was completely different. These robots are already capable of performing a wide range of agile and highly complex movements."

From industrial manufacturing to healthcare and wellness services, and even emotional companionship, the delegates witnessed not only breakthroughs in robotics technology, but also the limitless potential for robots to be integrated into everyday life.

Huang Ziqing: "I'd love to have a robot housekeeper. It could take care of household chores, like buying groceries for me. But I'd also want it to be a companion--someone who could comfort me when I'm feeling down and understand my emotional needs."

Erik Larson: "Besides just being entertaining to watch, there are some other robots that we saw that could actually have a lot of benefit for the future. I think if it's developed safely, there's a lot of potential good that they can do for our world."

The event was co-hosted by China International Communications Group (CICG) Center for the Americas and the U.S.-based International Student Conferences.

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SOURCE Beijing Review