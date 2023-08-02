Beijing-Tianjin high-speed railway counts 340 million passengers since launch

News provided by

China SCIO

02 Aug, 2023, 02:22 ET

BEIJING, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCO:

The Beijing-Tianjin intercity railway, China's first train line with a designed speed of 350km/h, was put into operation in 2008. Over the past 15 years since, a total of 340 million passengers have taken the line. 

In June, the longer Fuxing bullet train with 16 carriages made its debut, bringing the overall transportation capacity of the section up by 18%. Notably, the number of passengers departing from Beijing South Railway Station reached 85,000, an increase of 20.5% compared with the days before the adjustment.

In an effort to provide a better experience for commuters between Beijing and Tianjin, the number of trains was increased from 47 to 128 pairs, and the minimum departure interval has been shortened from 15 to three minutes. 

The high-speed railway has brought more visitors to Tianjin, while also contributing to the region's economic growth. The GDP of Tianjin's Wuqing district, where the line passes through, increased by more than five times over the past 15 years, according to official data.

As part of the efforts to promote the coordinated Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei development, the length of railways within the region was increased from 118 kilometers to 2,486 kilometers over the past 15 years, reducing the commute time among major cities of the three regions to within two hours.

Moreover, as the Tianjin-Daxing Railway connecting Tianjin and the Beijing Daxing International Airport is expected to put into use by the end of this year, four new railway lines connecting the two cities will take shape to further promote regional development.

Beijing-Tianjin high-speed railway counts 340 million passengers since launch

http://english.scio.gov.cn/chinavoices/2023-08/02/content_97645834.htm

SOURCE China SCIO

Also from this source

Charming Changsha: History preserved

Charming Changsha: Meet in Changsha

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.