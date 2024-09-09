Discover Trends of Sports Services Trade in CIFTIS's Sports Services Section on September 12 at Shougang Park

BEIJING, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of August 29, 2024, a press conference was held in Beijing to introduce the Sports Services Section of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS). This section, one of nine industry-focused areas at the CIFTIS 2024, will run from September 12 to 16 at the Shougang Park in Beijing. As an important part of the fair, the Sports Services Section has attracted considerable interest. The press conference revealed its key features and highlights, signaling new opportunities for growth in sports services trade.

At the conference, leaders from Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports expressed their commitment to fully implementing the principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important speeches by President Xi Jinping on sports. The bureau intends to leverage Beijing's position as the capital city and its dual Olympic city status to expedite the development of Beijing as a global center for major sporting events. This strategy involves establishing a comprehensive event system—"One Ring + Four Zones + N Scenarios"—supported by international top events, high-value commercial events, and prominent local events. This section will play a pivotal role in the city's sports development strategy, with plans to issue a series of announcements detailing the capital's sports strategy, policies, and annual event plans.

The Sports Services Section, hosted by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports and organized by ADG Expo Group, will take place on September 12-16, 2024, at Halls 8 and 12 of the Shougang Park. According to the head of ADG Expo Group, with the theme of "Beijing, Where Events Come Alive!", this section circles around premier games and activities, advancements of new quality productive forces in sports industry, and increased internationalization. It showcases the latest innovations in international sports events, winter sports services, sports integration services, and emerging and trendy sports services.

Experiencing the Charm of Sports Science and Technology Across Four Exhibition Areas

This section will span 11,100 square meters, encompassing four exhibition areas, including International Sports Events Services, Winter Sports Services, Sports Integration Services and Emerging and Trendy Sports Services. This expansive coverage is set to attract numerous prominent domestic and international sports enterprises and organizations. More than 300 sports brands from over 30 countries and regions, including France, Italy, Slovenia, Austria, and Finland, will participate, highlighting its global reach and appeal. In celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France and in conjunction with the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, France is honored as this year's guest country of honor. This will infuse the section with more French sports elements and foster new opportunities for Sino-French sports cooperation. It has also partnered with the French Embassy in China, with booths and promotions from French sports education groups and Wavelandes. Furthermore, the WTT Grand Slam will offer a carefully curated live showcase, allowing visitors to experience the excitement and allure of this international table tennis event up close.

Sporting Events Contributing to Dual-Olympic City Beijing's Vision of a Global Center for Major Events

As the first city in the world to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, Beijing is capitalizing on this unique position by actively bidding for and hosting international sports events. In the past three years alone, the city has hosted over 100,000 events. The sports bureau is now advancing the sports economy in a strategic manner by harnessing the positive impact of these events on social and economic sectors. Their efforts include boosting event promotion, integrating sports with business, culture, and tourism, and expanding sports consumption, so as to better support the high-quality development of the capital's economy.

This section will focus on hosting a diverse range of events, including international competitions, regional contests, and commercial sports activities. Emphasizing the healthy development of youth, it will feature masters tournaments in BMX racing, Teqball, and virtual cycling. Alongside showcasing top-tier international events, Beijing's sports associations will organize classic matches for youth in popular sports such as BMX racing, parkour, Teqball, street dance, and table tennis. Notable events will include the Smart Sports with Digital Technology Open, and the Youth Smart Sports with Digital Technology Masters Tournament. Meanwhile, numerous fitness-for-all activities will be held to show sports culture, spark public enthusiasm and participation, and promote extensive public fitness activities.

Exploring New Quality Productive Forces in Sports Industry Through Forum Discussions

This section will present a series of high-caliber forums and seminars. These events will engage prominent guests, including government leaders, officials of international sports organizations, top executives from global companies, and leading experts and scholars. The discussions will delve into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in sports services trade, offering exhibitors and attendees a platform for diversified exchange and forward-thinking insights. To advance digital sports, specialized forums such as the Forum on New Quality Productive Forces of Sports Industry, and the Digital Sports Development Forum will be organized. These forums will cover topics including scientific and technological innovations in sports, the integration of digital technology with sports, new business models and opportunities in digital sports, and emerging products and services in e-sports.

To enhance the industrialized services of this section, a series of side events will be organized, including industry matchmaking events, sports services promotion conferences, selections of leading sports brands, and sports carnivals. These initiatives aim to showcase the evolution of the sports industry in the post-Winter Olympics era and further promote mutually beneficial global sports services trade.

As the global sports industry rapidly evolves and consumer demands diversify, sports services trade is becoming a vital driver of economic growth and industrial upgrading. The Sports Services Section of this CIFTIS will undoubtedly infuse new energy and vitality into the thriving global sports services trade.

