Beike's ESG Rating Upgraded by MSCI

BEIJING, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KE Holdings Inc. ("Beike" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, had its ESG rating upgraded by MSCI from BB to BBB, representing strong recognition for the Company's management and business practices in the ESG domain in recent years.

The ESG rating upgrade by MSCI indicate that Beike has exceeded industry standards in Human Capital Development, as well as Privacy & Data Security. The Company was awarded an overall score of 7.7 for the category of "social", compared with the industry average of 4.3. These improvements reflect the Company's commendable efforts in these two areas, which have received significant recognition.

Beike has consistently placed a high priority on information security and safeguarding user privacy. The Company has established the Information Security and Data Compliance Committee to oversee the information security and data compliance risks, as well as to review and issue policies and regulations at the Company level. For customers, Beike adheres to four key principles when it comes to privacy protection: legality and compliance, data minimization, transparency, and security and reliability. The company has implemented an open "Privacy Protection Platform" and introduced the "Phone Number Protection" service to protect their privacy and information security. Additionally, information security empowerment activities have been conducted for employees, with over 80,000 individuals trained by 2022.

In terms of talent, Beike has implemented multiple initiatives in recent years to attract talent and promote talent development and cultivation. The New Employees Orientation Training program and "Lu Shi Camp" have been introduced specifically for new employees. Agents "Erudite" Professionalism Examination, labor unions, and employee activity clubs are also offered to employees, providing them with comprehensive vocational training and enriching recreational activities.

Beike is also proactive about managing its environmental impact. The Company has previously published the 2023 Beike Carbon Neutrality Target and Action Roadmap Report , and will be included in the Hang Seng Climate Change 1.5°C Target Index effective March 4, 2024 as recognition for its commitment to emission reduction.

MSCI is a globally renowned ESG rating agency that assesses companies on their environmental, social, and corporate governance performance. As one of the earliest and most influential rating agencies worldwide, MSCI ESG ratings are characterized by their independence, consistency, and transparency. Currently, they cover over 8,500 companies and over 680,000 global stocks and fixed-income securities.

Looking ahead, Beike will continue to advocate for low-carbon environmental protection and fulfilling its social responsibility to contribute to sustainable development.

SOURCE KE Holdings Inc.