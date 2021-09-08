beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS XTRA Now Available on YouTube TV

This launch provides YouTube TV subscribers access to beIN's portfolio of world-class programming including live soccer coverage of the biggest soccer leagues and tournaments such as Ligue 1, SüperLig, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Coupe de France, and more, including live coverage of the first and only women's motor racing championship in the world, W Series, among others, with additional launches forthcoming.

"beIN SPORTS is continuing its fan focus by expanding distribution to YouTube TV, allowing fans to connect with ease from coast to coast," said Antonio Briceño, Managing Director of beIN SPORTS North America. "As the official broadcaster in the U.S. and Canada of Ligue 1 and Coupe de France, the launch of beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS XTRA on YouTube TV comes at an exciting time as subscribers will now be able to witness history in the making with Leo Messi recently joining Paris Saint-Germain."

