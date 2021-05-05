beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español Now Available on Pluto TV

MIAMI, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- beIN SPORTS has officially launched beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español on Pluto TV's newly expanded category, Pluto TV en español, available to millions of viewers. This latest launch reinforces both Pluto TV's earlier launch of the English-language channel beIN SPORTS XTRA, which also offers live sports at no cost, and its recent expansion of the Pluto TV en español category. The Pluto TV audience will now have access to the world-class LIVE sports content offered by both beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español via mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices.

Pluto TV users now have 24/7 access to beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, the newly launched, free Spanish-language channel, offering live sports, news, analysis and highlights that brings both diehard and casual fans closer to the game. beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español offers a sampling of beIN SPORTS' live soccer coverage, offering even more sports fans access to the network's dedicated coverage of the world's biggest soccer leagues including LaLiga, Ligue 1, SüperLig, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and more. In addition to the live event coverage, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español will host a number of original productions such as Juego Abierto and ANAlicemos. The channel will also premiere other original programming such as:

La Octava, A daily deep dive into sports around the world, which thoroughly reviews the most relevant events with well-known journalists Enrique Beas , Luis Castillo , and Carlos Albert .

A daily deep dive into sports around the world, which thoroughly reviews the most relevant events with well-known journalists , , and . El Diario del Martes , Debate and in-depth analysis of the current affairs of LaLiga, Ligue 1, and SuperLig with Pablo Mariño, José Bauz, Carmen Boquín, and Oscar Salazar .

Debate and in-depth analysis of the current affairs of LaLiga, Ligue 1, and SuperLig with Pablo Mariño, José Bauz, Carmen Boquín, and . Amigas y Rivales , Eugenia Karoly and Irene Junquera bring a friendship divided to life as these two rival Barcelona and Real Madrid fans discuss the latest LaLiga news with contrasting perspectives.

, and bring a friendship divided to life as these two rival Barcelona and Real Madrid fans discuss the latest LaLiga news with contrasting perspectives. beIN the Interview , Intimate one-on-one interviews featuring Mexican athletes, as well as athletes of other nationalities, with journalist Fernando "Chicharito" Cevallos.

Intimate one-on-one interviews featuring Mexican athletes, as well as athletes of other nationalities, with journalist Fernando "Chicharito" Cevallos. Reacción en Cadena, Daily debate and opinion about Mexican soccer featuring Carlos Albert , Gerardo Velázquez de León, Enrique Beas , and Luis Castillo .

"Our goal with beIN SPORTS XTRA has always been to super-serve our dedicated viewers and the positive response of Pluto TV viewers has shown us we are meeting that goal," said Antonio Briceño, Managing Director of beIN SPORTS North America. " We are excited to continue our work towards this goal with our new Spanish-language offering, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, bringing world-class content to Pluto TV from LaLiga, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, and more, in Spanish and at no added cost."

"We always aim to provide Pluto TV's ever-growing audience a wide selection of premium sports content, and we are thrilled to bring beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español into our newly expanded category, Pluto TV en español. Their lineup will add even more depth to our library with Spanish-language live sports, news, analysis and more," said Amy Kuessner, Senior Vice President, Content Strategy & Global Partnerships, ViacomCBS Streaming. "Expanding our current partnership with beIN SPORTS XTRA to include this Spanish-language content will bring even more viewing options to our growing audience - all for free."

With over 40 channels, streaming for free, the Pluto TV en español category on Pluto TV is now double its original size featuring 20,000 hours of multiethnic and multilingual content from hit television shows, favorite movies, news, sports, realities and more. Pluto TV en español brings an authentic and artisan approach to the market, with specially-curated channels designed to reflect the rich tapestry of the US Hispanic community. Pluto TV en español is the most comprehensive, one-stop-destination to stream English & Spanish speaking content, reflecting the unique duality of the culture.

For more information visit www.beINXTRAEspanol.com and for the LIVE schedule visit https://beinxtraespanol.com/#epg. Follow us on Instagram @beINSPORTSUSA, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and @ESbeINSPORTS, and like us on Facebook beIN SPORTS USA for breaking news and real-time updates.

You can stream beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español on in the Pluto TV en español category on Pluto TV anywhere you can stream-- mobile, connected TV streaming devices, and more. Tune in via web at https://pluto.tv/live-tv/bein-sports-xtra-en-espanol.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS Company, is the leading free streaming television service, delivering hundreds of live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies. Named by Fast Company as one of 2020's Most Innovative Companies, Pluto TV has a global audience of over 43 million monthly active users and an international footprint that spans three continents and 25 countries throughout the US, Europe and Latin America. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices where millions tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle, and trending digital series. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

About beIN SPORTS USA

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and free English and Spanish-language networks, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Espanol. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from LaLiga, Ligue 1,Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Coupe de France, Turkish Süper Lig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), skiing and handball, among others. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on their computer, tablet or smartphone. Fans can also experience live high-quality sports properties for free via beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Espanol. This includes season-long access to XTRA soccer matches, XTRA combat sports, XTRA adventure sports, XTRA original studio productions, and a robust library of historically relevant sporting events. For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com and www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

SOURCE beIN SPORTS