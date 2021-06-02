beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español Now Available on The Roku Channel

MIAMI, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- beIN SPORTS has officially launched beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español on The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku® platform. This latest launch reinforces the 2019 launch of English-language channel beIN SPORTS XTRA on The Roku Channel, which also offers live sports at no cost. Now millions of households across the United States will have free access to the world-class LIVE sports content in Spanish offered by beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español via mobile, web and TV streaming devices.

The Roku Channel users in the U.S. now have 24/7 access to beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, the newly launched, free Spanish-language channel, offering live sports, news, analysis and highlights that brings both diehard and casual fans closer to the game. beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español offers a sampling of beIN SPORTS' live soccer coverage, offering even more sports fans access to the network's dedicated coverage of the world's biggest soccer leagues including Ligue 1, SüperLig, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and more. In addition to the live event coverage, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español will also premiere original programming such as:

La Octava, A daily deep dive into sports around the world with well-known journalists Enrique Beas , Luis Castillo , and Carlos Albert .

A daily deep dive into sports around the world with well-known journalists , , and . beIN the Interview , Intimate one-on-one interviews featuring Mexican athletes, as well as athletes of other nationalities, with journalist Fernando "Chicharito" Cevallos.

Intimate one-on-one interviews featuring Mexican athletes, as well as athletes of other nationalities, with journalist Fernando "Chicharito" Cevallos. Reacción en Cadena, Daily debate and opinion about Mexican soccer featuring Carlos Albert , Gerardo Velázquez de León, Enrique Beas , and Luis Castillo .

"We've enjoyed a fantastic relationship with Roku as a launch partner for beIN SPORTS XTRA and are excited to bring The Roku Channel viewers our newest offering," said Antonio Briceño, Managing Director of beIN SPORTS North America. "beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español leverages some of the best content our network has to offer and will bring world-class content including Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, and more, to The Roku Channel."

The Roku Channel has seen record growth this year, reaching U.S. households with an estimated 70 million people in Q1 2021. Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. The Roku Channel's diverse lineup of more than 40,000 free movies and programs and 190+ free live linear television channels. The Roku Channel licenses and distributes content from more than 175 partners. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs and can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

For more information visit www.beINXTRAEspanol.com and for the LIVE schedule visit https://beinxtraespanol.com/#epg. Follow us on Instagram @beINSPORTSUSA, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and @ESbeINSPORTS, and like us on Facebook beIN SPORTS USA for breaking news and real-time updates.

You can stream beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español on The Roku Channel on all mobile and connected TV streaming devices.

About beIN SPORTS USA

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and free English and Spanish-language networks, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from Ligue 1,Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Coupe de France, Turkish Süper Lig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), skiing and handball, among others. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on their computer, tablet or smartphone. Fans can also experience live high-quality sports properties for free via beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español. This includes season-long access to XTRA soccer matches, XTRA combat sports, XTRA adventure sports, XTRA original studio productions, and a robust library of historically relevant sporting events. For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com and www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

