Being Fearless Won't Make You a Great Leader, But Being Brave Can

But Michelle Poler believes that these expectations limit our ability to create a successful future. They can also make us too comfortable, which stops us from growing. She says, "I started to ask myself 'Who am I checking these boxes for? Who am I truly living for?' I had to make a choice: I could continue checking society's boxes or I could have the courage to create my own set of boxes and pursue those instead."

Poler, who founded Hello Fears, a social movement that empowers people to step outside of the comfort zone, recently spoke to a group of students at a Siegfried Youth Leadership Program (SYLP) event. During her presentation, she discussed leadership characteristics and explained the important difference between fearless and brave. "Being brave means that despite the fear, we have the courage to take action — and that is way more powerful and inspiring than being fearless," she said.

Leadership, like bravery, isn't a concept that can be learned in one sitting. It's a lifelong journey that demands courage and commitment – which is why SYLP is so important. It provides an opportunity to expose young people to the idea of leadership early and rhythmically.

Dedicating time to leadership

The Siegfried Group, LLP, a leadership advisory and CPA firm, has spent the last 30 years helping people become better leaders — both in their professional and their personal lives. In the last few years, The Siegfried Group expanded this reach to help young people develop the leadership qualities they need to have a successful future. Rob Siegfried, the CEO and Founder of The Siegfried Group, called this innovative initiative Siegfried Youth Leadership Program.

"This program comes from my heart," says Rob. "I'm trying to help others become better leaders so they can experience more freedom in their lives. But leadership isn't easy. It's a decision and it takes a lot of energy and patience to learn leadership skills. But ultimately, this program can make a really big difference in a student's life."

At the most recent SYLP event, more than 400 students joined Rob and Poler for a half-day program that focused on helping students start, or continue, their journey toward developing strong individual leadership skills. In addition to sessions led by Rob and Poler, there was a panel conversation where three students discussed an aspect of their life that challenged them to grow.

The next SYLP event will be on October 9, 2018 at the University of Delaware in Newark, DE. More information about SYLP is available at siegfriedyouthleadershipprogram.com and more information about Siegfried is available at siegfriedgroup.com.

About The Siegfried Group, LLP (Siegfried)

Siegfried works alongside financial executives across the nation, on their most important accounting and finance projects. Filled with an innovative spirit and led by an ambitious entrepreneur, Siegfried provides unique Leadership Advisory combined with high potential talent. At the heart of our Firm is our approach to individual leadership and the continual pursuit of helping people grow both personally and professionally. As a whole, we value having fun, being fair, and building and sharing stakeholder value.

About Siegfried Youth Leadership Program™

This impactful program provides an impetus for students in grades 8 through 12 to strengthen their individual leadership during a half-day event that features a series of inspiring talks, group sessions, and sharing of insights. Siegfried Leadership Program™ is a collaborative effort between The Siegfried Group, LLP, Junior Achievement of Delaware, and the University of Delaware's Center for Economic Education and Entrepreneurship.

Contact:

Megan Pettingill

(302) 660-1516

mpettingill@siegfriedgroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/being-fearless-wont-make-you-a-great-leader-but-being-brave-can-300647132.html

SOURCE The Siegfried Group, LLP

Related Links

http://www.siegfriedgroup.com

