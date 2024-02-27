Being Frenshe Introduces Palo Santo Sage As The Newest Scent In Its Wellness Collection

The new mood-boosting scent will be available across all fan-favorite formats, exclusively at Target.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Being Frenshe, an accessible wellness line by Ashley Tisdale, will introduce a new scent to their self-care focused collection, Present & Grounded: Palo Santo Sage. This will be the brand's first new scent range added to the collection since launch in 2022.

Being Frenshe Palo Santo Sage Ritual Collection

The new scent is now available exclusively to Target consumers in Being Frenshe fan-favorite formats, such as Hair, Body & Linen Mist, Glow On Perfume Oil, Soothing Body Serum Stick, Renewing Body Wash, Milky Body Lotion and the Reset Candle, with an addition of a new clean fragrance format, Eau De Parfum.

The scent of Palo Santo Sage promotes connection by transporting you to the feeling of being rooted in nature and at peace. A woody combination of palo santo and fresh sage blended with rich notes of ylang ylang and eucalyptus forest leave you feeling Present & Grounded.

"A big part of my wellness routine involves everyday rituals like taking a bath or lighting a candle. These small actions help me find balance, stay centered, and be present. I'm so excited to introduce Present & Grounded to our Being Frenshe collection that will take our community to an all-new mood-boosting destination. The Present & Grounded wellness ritual was created to help you feel centered and live in the moment – giving you the feeling of mindfulness," notes Founder, Ashley Tisdale.

Realizing the power of fragrance combined with daily rituals, Ashley created Being Frenshe using discoveries from her personal mental health journey along with MoodScience Scent Technology ™ to create collections that are driven by emotional need states, scent, formula benefits and curated product assortments to enhance your everyday life. Other scent profiles include Lavender Cloud, Cashmere Vanilla, Bergamot Cedar, Solar Fleur and Citrus Amber all using targeted ingredients and rituals to activate a specific mood.

"After the success of the Being Frenshe launch in 2022, we are thrilled to be expanding the scent range with Palo Santo Sage. We know our guests are continuing to look for accessible options when it comes to building a self-care routine that works for them. This collection offers a wider range of wellness products for them to discover at an affordable price," said Cassandra Jones, Senior Vice President of essentials and beauty at Target.

The new Palo Santo Sage collection features 7 new SKUs, ranging in price from $10.99 to $29.99.

"At Maesa, we are always listening to our consumers' feedback, and looking for innovative ways to meet unmet consumer needs. We are thrilled with how much consumer love and demand the Being Frenshe brand launch has generated and our signature scents have already become a part of our consumers' daily wellness rituals. Each Being Frenshe scent is designed to enhance your mood and we are so excited to expand the range to include Present & Grounded so that people in search of a moment of peace and clarity can take a moment for themselves with the new Palo Santo Sage collection." says Maesa CEO Piyush Jain.

About Being Frenshe:

Fueled by the science of scent and self-care rituals, Being Frenshe aims to make wellness a part of consumers every day, all at an accessible price point. The brand offers six scent profiles including Lavender Cloud, Cashmere Vanilla, Bergamot Cedar, Solar Fleur, Citrus Amber and Palo Santo Sage, that all use targeted ingredients and rituals to activate a specific mood. Being Frenshe is exclusively available at Target doors nationwide and on target.com. @beingfrenshe

About Maesa:

Maesa is the world's #1 beauty incubator in mass, transforming the industry by incubating and growing meaningful brands through design, formulation, value analysis and manufacturing. Maesa works with mass, drug, and specialty retailers to cultivate both private label and exclusive brands, including Being Frenshe by Ashley Tisdale, Hairitage by Mindy McKnight, Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore, TPH by Taraji P. Henson, Kristin Ess Hair, itk Skincare by Brooklyn & Bailey McKnight, Fine'ry, Mix:Bar and Believe Beauty. For more information, visit www.maesa.com.

SOURCE Being Frenshe