ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- America has no official national language, but it is still largely a heavily auditory-based country. Many people consider listening to someone else and then responding back the quickest form of communication. People who are deaf or hard of hearing, though, may be left behind due to improper accommodations, including in the already-expensive world of academia. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, has seen the struggles that some students can be put through due to high costs related to higher education and can help with enrolling students in income-driven repayment programs when times become rough financially.

Between two and three children out of 1,000 in the U.S. are born with detectable levels of hearing loss. As people reach their 20s and further on, they have predictably higher levels of hearing loss. About 28.8 million U.S. adults could benefit from hearing aids. Because a loss of hearing is not visible with eyes, it can be harder for people to admit they need assistance with hearing if they're only partially deaf. Without needing extreme, and visible, hearing implements like cochlear implants, it can also be difficult for those with hearing issues to convince the world around them that they need accommodations to match their non-hard-of-hearing peers. "Potentially struggling in a course and maybe having to retake a failed class all due to simply being hard of hearing is harsh, and can be expensive especially for those already using student loans to pay for their class and also trying to pay for hearing implements," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial.

Aids of almost any form are rarely cheap. Trying to keep up financially without assistance in both affording aids and college necessities can be difficult. Sometimes it can become overwhelming and a student loan borrower will need assistance in staying on top of repaying student loans. Ameritech Financial can help federal student loan borrowers apply for income-driven repayment programs that can potentially lower their payments and maybe get them on track for student loan forgiveness. "We try to be as accommodating as possible for our clients and will happily speak to clients through an interpreter when communicating on the phone. They shouldn't feel excluded from getting the assistance they need to better be able to afford their student loans," said Knickerbocker.

