"BEING JAPAN" Joint Website to Promote Inbound Travel to Japan

Central Japan Railway Company is currently promoting its services to overseas customers by offering smartEX[1] -- a service which enables customers to reserve Tokaido Shinkansen tickets through a smartphone application. Japan Airlines aims to satisfy customers from abroad with its worldwide network and provide services with the highly acclaimed JAL SKY SUITE aircraft[2].

1. Joint Website Overview

① URL: "BEING JAPAN" http://beingjapan.jp/ (English)

② Effective Date: Available from March 30th 2018 10:00AM Japan Time

③ Concept: Experience Japan as if you were already there

④ Contents:

(1) Introducing Japan's unique culture, gourmet, events, experience

(2) Explore nearby locations serviced by the Tokaido Shinkansen

(3) Company profile (Tokaido Shinkansen & Japan Airlines)

(4) Multifaceted Booking System: Reservations for Shinkansen travel accepted through smartEX; JAL's International and Domestic reservation system; Also featuring hotels, restaurants, luggage delivery, taxi, transportation systems

2. Upcoming Efforts

Central Japan Railway Company and JAL will continue to explore and offer new services for inbound customers.

[1] Now available in the U.S., Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong

[2] For additional information, https://www.jal.co.jp/en/newsky/

