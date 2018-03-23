TOKYO, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Japan Railway Company and Japan Airlines (JAL) are pleased to announce the establishment of a website to promote Japan's unique destinations to inbound customers and tourists from abroad, while providing travel tips to spend a pleasant and comfortable time in Japan.
Central Japan Railway Company is currently promoting its services to overseas customers by offering smartEX[1] -- a service which enables customers to reserve Tokaido Shinkansen tickets through a smartphone application. Japan Airlines aims to satisfy customers from abroad with its worldwide network and provide services with the highly acclaimed JAL SKY SUITE aircraft[2].
1. Joint Website Overview
① URL: "BEING JAPAN" http://beingjapan.jp/ (English)
② Effective Date: Available from March 30th 2018 10:00AM Japan Time
③ Concept: Experience Japan as if you were already there
④ Contents:
(1) Introducing Japan's unique culture, gourmet, events, experience
(2) Explore nearby locations serviced by the Tokaido Shinkansen
(3) Company profile (Tokaido Shinkansen & Japan Airlines)
(4) Multifaceted Booking System: Reservations for Shinkansen travel accepted through smartEX; JAL's International and Domestic reservation system; Also featuring hotels, restaurants, luggage delivery, taxi, transportation systems
2. Upcoming Efforts
Central Japan Railway Company and JAL will continue to explore and offer new services for inbound customers.
[1] Now available in the U.S., Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong
[2] For additional information, https://www.jal.co.jp/en/newsky/
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/being-japan-joint-website-to-promote-inbound-travel-to-japan-300618789.html
SOURCE Central Japan Railway Company, Japan Airlines
Share this article