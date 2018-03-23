"BEING JAPAN" Joint Website to Promote Inbound Travel to Japan

News provided by

Central Japan Railway Company, Japan Airlines

Mar 23, 2018, 12:00 ET

TOKYO, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Japan Railway Company and Japan Airlines (JAL) are pleased to announce the establishment of a website to promote Japan's unique destinations to inbound customers and tourists from abroad, while providing travel tips to spend a pleasant and comfortable time in Japan.

"BEING JAPAN" Joint Website to Promote Inbound Travel to Japan
"BEING JAPAN" Joint Website to Promote Inbound Travel to Japan

Central Japan Railway Company is currently promoting its services to overseas customers by offering smartEX[1]  -- a service which enables customers to reserve Tokaido Shinkansen tickets through a smartphone application. Japan Airlines aims to satisfy customers from abroad with its worldwide network and provide services with the highly acclaimed JAL SKY SUITE aircraft[2].

1. Joint Website Overview

①  URL: "BEING JAPAN" http://beingjapan.jp/  (English)

②  Effective Date: Available from March 30th 2018 10:00AM Japan Time

③  Concept: Experience Japan as if you were already there

④  Contents:         

(1) Introducing Japan's unique culture, gourmet, events, experience
(2) Explore nearby locations serviced by the Tokaido Shinkansen
(3) Company profile (Tokaido Shinkansen & Japan Airlines) 
(4) Multifaceted Booking System: Reservations for Shinkansen travel accepted through smartEX; JAL's International and Domestic reservation system; Also featuring hotels, restaurants, luggage delivery, taxi, transportation systems

2. Upcoming Efforts

Central Japan Railway Company and JAL will continue to explore and offer new services for inbound customers.

[1] Now available in the U.S., Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong
[2] For additional information, https://www.jal.co.jp/en/newsky/    

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/being-japan-joint-website-to-promote-inbound-travel-to-japan-300618789.html

SOURCE Central Japan Railway Company, Japan Airlines

You just read:

"BEING JAPAN" Joint Website to Promote Inbound Travel to Japan

News provided by

Central Japan Railway Company, Japan Airlines

Mar 23, 2018, 12:00 ET