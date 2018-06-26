Being Older Just Means Having More to Potentially Offer, Says Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It can seem like it's a young person's world out in America some days. But letting days go by because of an arbitrary idea like certain things having to be done early in life to be worth doing - and not starting up a business - may be the exact opposite of what is needed. Brandon Frere, CEO and president of Frere Enterprises, says that being older and used to responsibilities may be invaluable to a successful business.

"Being considered 'older' is always a relative term, because it will be compared to something else. Ideas like that shouldn't be a reason to not do something. Different perspectives are always needed, from the youngest and newest to the oldest and wisest as well as everything in between," says Frere. There can seem to be this push from the media and other sources to start projects younger and sooner. But the boundless energy and optimism that can be associated with youth may not be what a business needs. It can take hard work and a dedication that a younger crowd may just not have. Different experiences will lend themselves to unique tactics that might be implemented in a business, and it's a combination of differences between businesses that allows for growth in our society.

"Starting up or taking over a business can be daunting at any age. Letting a goal like that slip away because of something like age or a feeling of needing to take care of other things first may deprive a potential business owner and a piece of industry of what could be a part of the next big change. Even if the change is small, it's a chance worth having," says Frere.

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

