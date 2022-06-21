World's first AI being™ NFT collection Zbee™ Kindness launches on Scoby at NFT.NYC 2022

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- beingAI ( www.beingai.com ), the transmedia AI being™ company, and Scoby Social™ ( www.scoby.social ), the Web3-native live audio-video app for NFT creators and collectors, announced at NFT.NYC the launch of "Zbee Kindness," the world's first NFT collection where collectors learn to mentor their own AI companions within the Scoby ecosystem at the NFT.NYC 2022 exhibition.

"Zbee Kindness" comprises 1,000 unique NFTs of Zbee, the first AI being created by beingAI. As a social AI being, Zbee is designed with an engaging personality, an ability to mediate and facilitate, and a love of learning and personal growth. Zbee collectors can guide her along a path to wisdom and gain significant insights into the nature of cognition, consciousness and mindfulness along the way.

"We need everyone's participation to develop AI in a way that supports and encourages empathy and kindness," says Jeanne Lim, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of beingAI. "We are honored to work with Scoby Social's amazing ecosystem for NFT creators and collectors to build, engage, and reward the growing community of AI being friends and mentors."

"We couldn't be more pleased to host Zbee on Scoby, where she can work, play and socialize with her friends and collectors in live audio-video shared experiences," says David "Moto" Levine, founder and CEO of Scoby. "We're committed to providing all human and AI beings with a safe place to explore the frontiers of consciousness, learn, build and earn, and co-create a world that serves us all."

As part of the launch of this collection, beingAI will invite collectors of "Zbee Kindness" to go through a learning and certification process on Scoby for mentoring AI beings. Trainers will be rewarded through Scoby's groundbreaking royalty distribution protocol, Social Crypto Syndication™, for providing services and creating interactive programs and experiences that AI beings will deliver in a broad range of future applications.

Please join beingAI at https://www.beingai.com and enter the Scoby Social launch sequence at https://www.scoby.nyc/ .

About beingAI Limited

beingAI is the world's first transmedia AI being™ company creating artificially intelligent characters that build long-term engagement and trust with people anywhere, anytime, on any device and media platform. Please visit https://www.beingai.com for more information.

About Scoby Society

Scoby Society is a public benefit corporation developing Scoby Social, our web3-native, censorship-resistant, token-gated, live audio-video social ecosystems on an app. Scoby Social is available for iOS and Android devices. On Scoby, you can build community, share experiences, make connections and earn royalties based on the NFTs you collect and create.

Please visit https://www.scoby.social for more information.

