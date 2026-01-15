BÉIS Launches The Pro Collection, A Performance-Driven Travel Line Designed for Men

The Pro Collection is built around the idea that great performance doesn't call attention to itself but simply shows up when you need it. Designed for global travel and everyday motion alike, it anticipates real-world needs with durable materials, smart systems, and restrained design. Each piece is engineered to remove friction before it arises, solving problems quietly and confidently so movement feels effortless, even when travel doesn't.

The campaign stars actor Tyriq Withers, a rising force in film and television whose trajectory reflects the spirit of The Pro Collection. Withers brings a grounded confidence and adaptability that translates seamlessly to modern travel. As one of Hollywood's most compelling new faces, he represents a new era of capability and momentum, making him a natural partner for BÉIS as it introduces its most performance-driven collection to date.

The Pro Collection introduces all-new silhouettes, including The Pro Rolling Duffle Check In ($438), The Pro Rolling Backpack ($338), The Pro Travel Backpack ($178), The Pro Travel Sling ($78), and The Camera Gear Insert ($68). Each piece is crafted from ultra-tough Ballistic Nylon, a new material for BÉIS, engineered for exceptional abrasion resistance, and long-term durability. Designed with premium utility in mind, the collection delivers smart organization and a minimalist, rugged aesthetic. Available in Flame, Khaki and Black, The Pro Collection represents BÉIS's strongest styles to date in a compact, highly functional lineup.

The Pro Rolling Duffle Check In ($438) - BÉIS's first hybrid bag combines a rugged hardshell base to protect essentials with an expandable soft top for extra packing.

The Pro Rolling Backpack ($338) - Roll it or carry it, this versatile carry-on features stowaway wheels and backpack straps, with large interior pockets and a padded laptop sleeve.

The Pro Travel Backpack ($178) - Lightweight with thoughtful organization, with a dedicated back tech compartment, various interior pockets, and a comfort-first design

The Pro Travel Sling ($78) - A hands-free staple featuring a hidden back pocket for secure storage, a fleece-lined front pocket for tech or sunglasses, and interior dividers.

The Camera Gear Insert ($68) - A padded organizer that keeps camera bodies, lenses, and accessories safe and sorted with removable velcro dividers

As part of the campaign, BÉIS is taking the Pro Collection on the road to the Bay Area during Super Bowl weekend, February 7-8, 2025. The brand will take over SF Brewing Co. & Restaurant for an open-to-the-public event on Saturday with games, product giveaways, and additional programming, followed by a watch party on Sunday. The experience reflects BEIS's commitment to connecting with their consumers in an intentional, authentic way.

The Pro Collection will launch on www.beistravel.com on January 21.

