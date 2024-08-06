BÉIS TRAVEL EMBARKS ON NATIONAL PARK TOUR FOR THE LAUNCH OF NEW UTILITY COLLECTION

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BÉIS, the leading travel and lifestyle brand, is launching a limited-edition Utility Collection with BÉIS CAMP, a touring depot that will pop up near four national parks across the country. Most Americans live within 100 miles of a national park, which is why BÉIS, in support of the National Park Foundation, is encouraging everyone to pack a bag and get outside with its newest line of 100 percent cotton, built-to-last designs.

Starting this weekend, BÉIS CAMP will station near Yosemite National Park, Zion National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Visitors can shop the new Utility Collection, as well as other BÉIS best sellers and exclusive merchandise in-person while capturing memorable moments in a photo booth, and partaking in fun family activities before adventuring off. BÉIS Camp will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 9AM - 5PM per the following schedule:

August 10 - 11 : Yosemite National Park Evergreen Lodge (33160 Evergreen Road, Groveland, CA )

Yosemite National Park August 17 - 18: Zion National Park Wild Thyme Cafe at Trees Ranch (2501 Zion Park Blvd, Springdale, UT )

August 24 - 25: Rocky Mountain National Park Estes Park Mountain Shop (2050 Big Thompson Ave, Estes Park, CO )

Rocky Mountain National Park August 29 : Nashville, Tennessee En route to the last tour stop, BÉIS Camp will be making a surprise stop in Nashville, TN for one day only, open to fans, locals, and visitors.

August 31 - September 1: Great Smoky Mountains National Park Nantahala Outdoor Center (1138 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN )

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

As part of the tour, BÉIS continues its collaboration with Chamberlain Coffee, introducing special limited-edition offerings to fuel the adventures ahead. At BÉIS Camp, visitors can enjoy a cup of Traveling Beaver S'more Single Serve coffee and shop the Chamberlain Coffee x BÉIS Camp Mug and Spill Proof Tumbler for their next morning indulgence or on-the-go outing. All items will also be available for a limited time at https://chamberlaincoffee.com.

The Utility Collection, launching online August 14, will debut a new Lavender colorway in BÉIS's top-selling rollers as well as new silhouettes inspired by classic workwear and built for durability. Featured new styles available in Lavender, Olive, and Black include The Utility Duffle ($138), The Utility Tote ($118), The Rucksack ($134), The Carryall Crossbody ($68), The Collapsible Lunch Box ($88), The Convertible Luggage Vest ($68), and The Wide Brim Sun Hat ($38). In collaboration with Cotton Incorporated, the new Utility bags are made of heavy duty, machine-washable 100 percent Cotton Canvas that improves with age, softening with wear, wash and use. Luggage covers, a carabiner keychain, and national park stickers and patches will also be offered to further personalize and protect bags. Crafted for utility, the ample storage pockets and versatile features of the new collection are designed for any outdoor adventure or on-the-go occasion.

BÉIS has proudly donated to the National Park Foundation to advance its mission to protect and enhance America's national parks for present and future generations. The organization funds programs and projects that connect youth to the outdoors, restore vulnerable habitats, maintain trails, and more. The BÉIS Camp national park tour underscores the brand's commitment to experiential marketing, bringing products to fans and new customers, and creating memorable moments in-person.

Follow BÉIS along the journey on Instagram and check out The Utility Collection on August 14 at www.beistravel.com.

