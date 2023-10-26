BEK Named "Best of Best" Internet Provider

STEELE, N.D., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEK Communications Cooperative is excited to share that it has won the "Best of the Best in Barnes County" contest, which is organized every year by the Valley City Times Record. BEK has been honored in the category of "Best Internet/Cable Company." This recognition highlights BEK's strong commitment to improving internet access and encouraging community involvement in today's digital world.

BEK Logo

Valley City's "Best of the Best" competition is a cherished tradition where local residents get to express their opinions and recognize local businesses and services that consistently do an excellent job. In a world where having reliable internet is increasingly important, BEK stands out as a symbol of excellence, making sure that residents have access to the latest technology and innovations.

BEK Communications Cooperative is known for offering award-winning services that set the standard in the industry. Their advanced internet solutions help both residents and businesses thrive in the ever-changing digital world. This underscores that BEK is dedicated to providing dependable and high-quality internet services, keeping the community connected, informed, and entertained.

For more information about BEK Communications Cooperative and its award-winning services, please visit https://bekbuzz.com/post/bek-names-best-of-best-internet-provider

About BEK Communications Cooperative

BEK Communications Cooperative, founded in 1952, is a communications services company headquartered in Steele, North Dakota. In the last 71 years, the company has grown to include branch offices in Bismarck and Valley City and now serves more than 12,000 customers. BEK provides fiber-based voice, Gigabit broadband, and IP television services; cloud-based security, automation, surveillance, voice, and storage services; and hospital and business communications solutions in North Dakota. The company also provides statewide sports broadcasting and national news reports on the BEK TV Network, and television content across North Dakota through KNDB, KNDM, and KNGF.

BEK emphasizes their fast, friendly, local service experience and a broad portfolio of high-quality communications, enterprise, broadcasting, and advertising services.

Media Contact:

Julie Skaret, BEK Media Relations

1.701.475.1318

[email protected]

SOURCE BEK Communications