BEK Named "Best of Best" Internet Provider

News provided by

Bek Communications

26 Oct, 2023, 09:15 ET

STEELE, N.D., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEK Communications Cooperative is excited to share that it has won the "Best of the Best in Barnes County" contest, which is organized every year by the Valley City Times Record. BEK has been honored in the category of "Best Internet/Cable Company." This recognition highlights BEK's strong commitment to improving internet access and encouraging community involvement in today's digital world.

Continue Reading
BEK Logo
BEK Logo

Valley City's "Best of the Best" competition is a cherished tradition where local residents get to express their opinions and recognize local businesses and services that consistently do an excellent job. In a world where having reliable internet is increasingly important, BEK stands out as a symbol of excellence, making sure that residents have access to the latest technology and innovations.

BEK Communications Cooperative is known for offering award-winning services that set the standard in the industry. Their advanced internet solutions help both residents and businesses thrive in the ever-changing digital world. This underscores that BEK is dedicated to providing dependable and high-quality internet services, keeping the community connected, informed, and entertained.

For more information about BEK Communications Cooperative and its award-winning services, please visit https://bekbuzz.com/post/bek-names-best-of-best-internet-provider-1 

About BEK Communications Cooperative
BEK Communications Cooperative, founded in 1952, is a communications services company headquartered in Steele, North Dakota. In the last 71 years, the company has grown to include branch offices in Bismarck and Valley City and now serves more than 12,000 customers. BEK provides fiber-based voice, Gigabit broadband, and IP television services; cloud-based security, automation, surveillance, voice, and storage services; and hospital and business communications solutions in North Dakota. The company also provides statewide sports broadcasting and national news reports on the BEK TV Network, and television content across North Dakota through KNDB, KNDM, and KNGF.

BEK emphasizes their fast, friendly, local service experience and a broad portfolio of high-quality communications, enterprise, broadcasting, and advertising services.

MEDIA CONTACT
Julie Skaret, BEK Media Relations
1.701.475.1318  |  [email protected]

SOURCE Bek Communications

Also from this source

BEK Named "Best of Best" Internet Provider

BEK Named "Best of Best" Internet Provider

BEK Communications Cooperative is excited to share that it has won the "Best of the Best in Barnes County" contest, which is organized every year by...
BEK Recognized by State Council for Excellence, Innovation, & Community Focus

BEK Recognized by State Council for Excellence, Innovation, & Community Focus

BEK Communications Cooperative, a television broadcaster and digital powerhouse, has been awarded the "2023 Premier Technology Business Award" by the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Carriers and Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.