BEK Recognized by State Council for Excellence, Innovation, & Community Focus

STEELE, N.D., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEK Communications Cooperative, a television broadcaster and digital powerhouse, has been awarded the "2023 Premier Technology Business Award" by the Technology Council of North Dakota, known as TechND. Additionally, BEK's Chief Security Officer and President of Cybernet Security by BEK, John Nagel, was awarded the Chairman's Award for Excellence, by CyberCon. Both awards were presented on October 4, 2023, at the 6th annual Cybercon conference that took place at Bismarck State College.

The Premier Technology Business Award recognizes BEK for consistently demonstrating outstanding performance, innovation, and community engagement. BEK's services have become more diverse throughout the seven decades since it began. They include state-of-the-art fiber broadband, cybersecurity for business, home and business surveillance and security, voice and streaming television, business connect voice, Nurse Call hospital technology, and regional Cloud enterprise voice services. BEK continues to evolve and meet the ever-changing needs of those they serve.

"Despite all the changes through the years, one thing remains constant: Our commitment to connecting communities," says Derrick Bulawa, CEO of BEK Communications Cooperative.

"This award is a testament to the commitment of the Board of Directors, the passionate employees, their innovative spirit, and the resilient communities we've been privileged to serve for more than seven decades."

"BEK Communications has transformed from a rural telecommunications pioneer into a contemporary broadcasting and digital technology innovator," says Terry Effertz, Executive Director of the Technology Council of North Dakota, or TechND. "Winning this award is a testament to BEK's unwavering dedication to connecting communities and businesses with cutting-edge technology and solutions."

John Nagel is BEK's Chief Security Officer of CyberNet, the tech security branch of BEK Communications Cooperative. CyberCon acknowledged Nagel for his significant efforts in boosting both physical and cyber safeguards for the region's vital infrastructure and communities. Nagel also is recognized for his unwavering commitment to furthering cybersecurity education at all academic levels across the state and for introducing a cyber studies scholarship and internship through BEK Communications Cooperative. Beyond his academic contributions, Nagel has been pivotal in educating businesses, organizations, and communities about the risks of neglecting cybersecurity measures.

TechND is dedicated to advancing technology and innovation in North Dakota. Founded in 2002 by North Dakota businesses, government and education leaders, it continues to advocate for a positive technology business climate by addressing workforce needs, encouraging infrastructure-development, and provide knowledge-sharing opportunities for its members.

"These awards are a reminder of the responsibilities we hold, the communities we serve, and the endless possibilities that await when business, technology and community needs come together," says Bulawa.

For more information, visit https://bekbuzz.com/post/bek-recognized-by-state-for-excellence-in-technology-innovation

About BEK Communications Cooperative

BEK Communications Cooperative, founded in 1952, is a communications services company headquartered in Steele, North Dakota. In the last 71 years, the company has grown to include branch offices in Bismarck and Valley City and now serves more than 12,000 customers. BEK provides fiber-based voice, Gigabit broadband, and IP television services; cloud-based security, automation, surveillance, voice, and storage services; and hospital and business communications solutions in North Dakota. The company also provides statewide sports broadcasting and national news reports on the BEK TV Network, and television content across North Dakota through KNDB, KNDM, and KNGF.

BEK emphasizes their fast, friendly, local service experience and a broad portfolio of high-quality communications, enterprise, broadcasting, and advertising services.

