BEK Recognized by State Council for Excellence, Innovation, & Community Focus

STEELE, N.D., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEK Communications Cooperative, a television broadcaster and digital powerhouse, has been awarded the "2023 Premier Technology Business Award" by the Technology Council of North Dakota, known as TechND. Additionally, BEK's Chief Security Officer and President of Cybernet Security by BEK, John Nagel, was awarded the Chairman's Award for Excellence, by CyberCon. Both awards were presented on October 4, 2023, at the 6th annual Cybercon conference that took place at Bismarck State College.

The Premier Technology Business Award recognizes BEK for consistently demonstrating outstanding performance, innovation, and community engagement. BEK's services have become more diverse throughout the seven decades since it began. They include state-of-the-art fiber broadband, cybersecurity for business, home and business surveillance and security, voice and streaming television, business connect voice, Nurse Call hospital technology, and regional Cloud enterprise voice services. BEK continues to evolve and meet the ever-changing needs of those they serve.

"Despite all the changes through the years, one thing remains constant: Our commitment to connecting communities," says Derrick Bulawa, CEO of BEK Communications Cooperative. "This award is a testament to the commitment of the Board of Directors, the passionate employees, their innovative spirit, and the resilient communities we've been privileged to serve for more than seven decades."

"BEK Communications has transformed from a rural telecommunications pioneer into a contemporary broadcasting and digital technology innovator," says Terry Effertz, Executive Director of the Technology Council of North Dakota, or TechND. "Winning this award is a testament to BEK's unwavering dedication to connecting communities and businesses with cutting-edge technology and solutions."

John Nagel is BEK's Chief Security Officer of CyberNet, the tech security branch of BEK Communications Cooperative. CyberCon acknowledged Nagel for his significant efforts in boosting both physical and cyber safeguards for the region's vital infrastructure and communities. Nagel also is recognized for his unwavering commitment to furthering cybersecurity education at all academic levels across the state and for introducing a cyber studies scholarship and internship through BEK Communications Cooperative. Beyond his academic contributions, Nagel has been pivotal in educating businesses, organizations, and communities about the risks of neglecting cybersecurity measures.

For more information, visit https://bekbuzz.com/post/bek-recognized-by-state-for-excellence-in-technology-innovation

BEK Recognized by State Council for Excellence, Innovation, & Community Focus

