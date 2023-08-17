BEK TV Announces LIVE Coverage of Green Bay Packers Pre-Season Games

BISMARCK, N.D., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEK TV has announced its continued commitment to bringing the Green Bay Packers closer to their fans in North Dakota. For the third consecutive year, BEK TV is broadcasting live coverage of all three pre-season football games of the Green Bay Packers, partnering with the Packers TV Network. The first game, against the Cincinnati Bengals, entertained fans on August 11th. The remaining two games are as follows:



August 19 7:00 p.m. New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers

August 26 12:00 p.m. Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers

The enthusiasm and dedication of Packer fans in North Dakota have never been overlooked, and BEK TV is keen to ensure that fans have the opportunity to connect with every heart-stopping moment of the games. "We know that there are a larger number of Packer fans in North Dakota, and we are happy to be able to bring their team right into their living room," says Jordan Hassler, Chief Operations Officer for BEK TV.

This year holds special significance for Packer enthusiasts as they watch a new quarterback era unfold in Green Bay. Jordan Love, a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was named starting quarterback when the Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets earlier this year. Hassler adds, "With the start of a new quarterback era in Green Bay, this year's pre-season games should play a huge role in their success in 2023-2024."

BEK TV's commitment echoes the passion and dedication of Packer fans across North Dakota. Viewers can look forward to exclusive insights, commentaries, and high-definition broadcasts, ensuring an unparalleled viewing experience.

For further information on broadcast timings and exclusive content, viewers can visit bek.tv or follow their social media channels.

Media Contact:

Julie Skaret, BEK Media Relations

1.701.391-0413 | [email protected]

SOURCE BEK TV