BEK TV Chosen Best of Best for Third Consecutive Year, Outshining Major Networks

BEK TV

BEK TV

29 Sep, 2023

BISMARCK, N.D., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEK TV has once again solidified its standing as a pillar of the broadcasting community by clinching its third consecutive recognition as "Best Local TV Station" in the Bismarck Tribune's Best of the Best contest. This accolade is particularly significant because it's voted on by the people, but it also underscores the station's unwavering commitment to in-demand content.

The past year also saw BEK TV double down on its news programming.  To begin with, the network produced two extensive series.  The first was called "China Conquest: Inside Job" and consisted of more than 30 special reports. This series delved deep into the grassroots movement opposing the potential establishment of a Chinese-owned plant near the Grand Forks Air Force Base. 

Then in May, the station began a series called "Capturing America's Heartland: CO2 Pipeline".  It illuminates the issues surrounding a proposed CO2 pipeline near Bismarck. Through its rigorous coverage, BEK TV ensured that community members had a platform to voice their concerns and were well-informed about the developments of both projects. 

The station's excellence hasn't gone unnoticed. BEK TV recently added three more Eric Sevareid Awards to its trophy cabinet in the last year.

There are many reasons why BEK TV is set apart from the rest of local television.  For one, BEK is a member-owned Cooperative, always cognizant of what the people require and want.  That's why BEK TV is committed to delivering unfiltered, community-centric content; it's what the people have asked for. Also, BEK TV is its own network, so it doesn't operate within the constraints of a corporate-focused company.

