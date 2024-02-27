BEK TV Debuts 'Special Cowboy Moments' Capturing the Essence of Cowboy Life and Legacy

BISMARCK, N.D., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saddle up and prepare to embark on a journey through the heart of cowboy culture with Special Cowboy Moments, a compelling docuseries hosted by North Dakota native, Kevin Holten. The program premieres on BEK TV on Wednesday, February 28th, at 5pm CT. For more information on the show and how to watch, log onto BEK Buzz.

Hear the stories of 20th Century rodeo legends, up-and-comers, and fourth generation ranchers with Special Cowboy Moments! From the thrill of the rodeo arena to the tranquility of the open range, each episode offers a glimpse into the lives of cowboys, past and present. "These are the stories of the conscientious and hard-working men and women who represent the heart of America," says Holten.

A journalist and former saddle bronc rider himself, Holten says he originally created the program to preserve the rich western history for future generations. "The best way to do that is to let the real cowboys and cowgirls tell their stories," Holten says. Since then, the series has evolved on the RFD TV and Cowboy Channel networks, paying homage to these iconic figures, and showcasing their enduring spirit and the moments that define them.

"Whether it's overcoming challenges, tipping their hats in the presence of ladies, or daring to venture where others fear to tread, cowboys exemplify qualities that resonate with people around the world," says Holten. "We want to bring these stories to as many people as possible, and BEK TV enables us to do that."

Don't miss BEK TV's debuts of Special Cowboy Moments on Wednesday, February 28, at 5pm CT on BEK TV! Lean more on BEK Buzz.

