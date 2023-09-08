BEK TV Host Unveils 'On The Loos Scotch Ale'

News provided by

BEK TV

08 Sep, 2023, 07:54 ET

BISMARCK, N.D., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime broadcaster and BEK TV host, Trent Loos, is announcing the release of his unique brew, 'On The Loos Scotch Ale', in collaboration with Kinkaider Brewing Co, of Nebraska. The ale emerges not just from a personal passion for rich, smooth dark beers, but also symbolizes a tribute to the American spirit, local craftsmanship, and our intrinsic need for fellowship.

Continue Reading
Beer Can
Beer Can

Trent Loos is a sixth-generation cattle rancher. As a broadcaster known for his candid conversations, insightful observations, and deep-seated passion for American culture and traditions, he tells the stories of the American producer and business owner in the industry, educating Americans about modern farming and ranching, in hopes of returning our country to its founding principles. Always carrying a copy of the U.S. Constitution in his pocket, Loos says, "I hope my new brew is seen as a parallel between the camaraderie of beer and the constitution's formulation. Our constitution was crafted in taverns 247 years ago. Beer fosters not just a spirit of enjoyment, but also unity and fellowship."

"On a flight to Australia years ago, I watched the documentary "How Beer Saved the World," says Loos. "I realized that it was not just a catchy tagline, but literally what we as humans need for humanity." Loos says the actions of the government during Covid reminded us that we are social beings and need interaction with one another.

Loos encourages consumers to support local producers, the men and women who make up the heart of our nation. "We need more local choices in our country, and we need fair distribution of food and beverages," says Loos. After the Bud Light debacle, Loos says he hopes to part be part of a drive to counterbalance the industry dominance of the big beer companies.

Most perceived dark beers are bitter, but 'On The Loos Scotch Ale' shatters that myth. "The response has been overwhelming," says Loos. "During the sample testing, the most common response we received was, 'I didn't think I liked dark beer, but this is really smooth!'"

Join Trent in raising a glass of 'On the Loos Scotch Ale', now available for purchase by contacting Trent Loos at [email protected].

To learn more about this, log onto https://bekbuzz.com/post/bek-tv-host-unveils-on-the-loos-scotch-ale-to-celebrate-american-experience

Contact:
Julie Skaret, BEK Media Relations
1.701.475.1318 | 365058@email4pr.com

SOURCE BEK TV

Also from this source

BEK TV Launches Free Streaming App

BEK TV Kicks Off High School Football Season

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.