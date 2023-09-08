BEK TV Host Unveils 'On The Loos Scotch Ale'

BISMARCK, N.D., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime broadcaster and BEK TV host, Trent Loos, is announcing the release of his unique brew, 'On The Loos Scotch Ale', in collaboration with Kinkaider Brewing Co, of Nebraska. The ale emerges not just from a personal passion for rich, smooth dark beers, but also symbolizes a tribute to the American spirit, local craftsmanship, and our intrinsic need for fellowship.

Trent Loos is a sixth-generation cattle rancher. As a broadcaster known for his candid conversations, insightful observations, and deep-seated passion for American culture and traditions, he tells the stories of the American producer and business owner in the industry, educating Americans about modern farming and ranching, in hopes of returning our country to its founding principles. Always carrying a copy of the U.S. Constitution in his pocket, Loos says, "I hope my new brew is seen as a parallel between the camaraderie of beer and the constitution's formulation. Our constitution was crafted in taverns 247 years ago. Beer fosters not just a spirit of enjoyment, but also unity and fellowship."

"On a flight to Australia years ago, I watched the documentary "How Beer Saved the World," says Loos. "I realized that it was not just a catchy tagline, but literally what we as humans need for humanity." Loos says the actions of the government during Covid reminded us that we are social beings and need interaction with one another.

Loos encourages consumers to support local producers, the men and women who make up the heart of our nation. "We need more local choices in our country, and we need fair distribution of food and beverages," says Loos. After the Bud Light debacle, Loos says he hopes to part be part of a drive to counterbalance the industry dominance of the big beer companies.

Most perceived dark beers are bitter, but 'On The Loos Scotch Ale' shatters that myth. "The response has been overwhelming," says Loos. "During the sample testing, the most common response we received was, 'I didn't think I liked dark beer, but this is really smooth!'"

Join Trent in raising a glass of 'On the Loos Scotch Ale', now available for purchase by contacting Trent Loos at [email protected].

