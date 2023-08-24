BEK TV Kicks Off High School Football Season

BISMARCK, N.D., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEK TV, the largest broadcaster of high school and collegiate athletics in North Dakota since 2006, is thrilled to announce the kickoff of the high school football season!  BEK Sports Network is recognized as the state's premier sports broadcaster, bringing more than 400 live events to the screens of sports fans each year. With a commitment to ensuring fans have access to high-quality sports content, BEK is continuing to innovate and expand its offerings to serve a growing audience of dedicated viewers.

As part of this commitment, BEK has recently purchased the television station KNGF in Grand Forks, allowing for an even wider reach of its live broadcasts. With this acquisition, BEK TV is now available through all cable providers, online, and through the BEK Play app, giving sports enthusiasts across the state the ability to watch games wherever they are.

"We're incredibly excited to be kicking off another high school football season," says Jordan Hassler, Chief Operations Officer of BEK TV.  "Our expansion into Grand Forks with the purchase of KNGF and the availability of BEK TV on all cable providers, as well as online and through our BEK Play app, demonstrates our dedication to ensuring fans have access to their favorite teams and events no matter where they are in the state."

The BEK Play app allows viewers to watch games live from anywhere in the world.  Whether you're a grandparent watching your grandchild play from across the country or a sports enthusiast catching up on your favorite team while on vacation, BEK Play makes sure you're able to watch every moment! 

For more information on BEK TV, to view the full schedule of live events, or to download the BEK Play app, visit www.bek.tv.

BEK TV is the only North Dakota-owned broadcasting company remaining in the state and produces more local content than any other television station.  It broadcasts statewide on television and across the world via internet.  BEK TV consists of content from both BEK Sports and BEK News. 

BEK TV is the largest television broadcaster of high school and collegiate athletics in the region, broadcasting nearly 400 live events each year. The network also is the state's top producer of original news and opinion programming. BEK TV is the 2021 and 2022 winner of the Bismarck Tribune's Best of the Best contest, selected by the public for "Best Television Station". 

The concept behind BEK's news programming is to provide a media service platform that is unscripted and uncensored. BEK TV hosts are untrained broadcasters who share their perspectives and views on topics and issues that North Dakotans are talking about. The BEK network never controls the messaging.

For more information, log onto bek.tv and bek.news.

