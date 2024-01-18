BEK TV Unmasks the Heartland's Darkest Secrets in New Show

News provided by

BEK TV

18 Jan, 2024, 17:44 ET

Midwest Murder: True Crime Stories Debuts January 21

BISMARCK, N.D., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BEK TV announces the launch of Midwest Murder: True Crime Stories, a groundbreaking television show based on the immensely popular true crime podcast, Midwest Murder. To learn when and where you can watch, visit BEK Buzz.

Continue Reading
Midwest Murder Logo
Midwest Murder Logo

Hosted by Dawn Palumbo and Jonah Lantto, Midwest Murder: True Crime Stories delves into the darkest secrets of the Midwest, where heinous crimes shatter the illusion of peace and quiet in seemingly idyllic communities. Dawn Palumbo brings her unique blend of wit, humor, and compassion to the show, advocating for victims and mental health awareness. Jonah Lantto infuses each episode with authenticity and impact. His dedication to the art of storytelling makes the program one of the most captivating crime shows available. 

"BEK TV is offering us a platform to deliver awareness and education about the criminal cases that many people have never heard of before," says Dawn. "We want to be sure that these cases and the victims involved are not lost on the back pages of newspapers."

Jonah goes on to say, "Although the Midwest is a safe and wonderful place to live, evil has no boundaries and lurks everywhere, oftentimes in plain sight. Unfortunately, what our stories illustrate time and again is what people are capable of, and that tragedy isn't absent in the Midwest." 

The first episode of Midwest Murder: True Crime Stories takes viewers back to the winter of 1987 when a long-haul truck driver was brutally slain at a grain elevator in Minot, ND. His killer managed to hide in plain sight for months, nearly escaping justice. In the second episode, scheduled for January 28, Dawn and Jonah tell the chilling story of 15-year-old Michael Neugebauer, who arrives to see his girlfriend at Century High School in Bismarck with a stash of cash, leading to a series of events that nobody could have predicted.

Don't miss the gripping premiere of Midwest Murder: True Crime Stories. Learn more on BEK Buzz.

MEDIA CONTACT
Julie Skaret, BEK Media Relations
1.701.475.1318 | [email protected]

SOURCE BEK TV

Also from this source

Get Ready for BEK Buzz: The Ultimate Hub for All Things BEK TV!

Get Ready for BEK Buzz: The Ultimate Hub for All Things BEK TV!

Hold onto your seats, because BEK TV is rolling out something sensational! The network is thrilled to introduce BEK Buzz, the electrifying new...
Get Ready for BEK Buzz: The Ultimate Hub for All Things BEK TV!

Get Ready for BEK Buzz: The Ultimate Hub for All Things BEK TV!

Hold onto your seats, because BEK TV is rolling out something sensational! The network is thrilled to introduce BEK Buzz, the electrifying new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Television

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.