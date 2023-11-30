BEK TV Welcomes "The Ramsey Show" to Weekday Lineup

BEK TV

30 Nov, 2023, 15:30 ET

Becomes Only TV Network to Pick Up Daily Program

BISMARCK, N.D., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEK TV, the leading television network in North Dakota, is excited to announce the addition of "The Ramsey Show," featuring personal finance expert Dave Ramsey, to its weekday lineup. The premiere episode will be Monday, December 4, at 7 am. For more information on how to watch, visit https://bekbuzz.com/post/bek-tv-only-network-to-pick-up-the-ramsey-show-in-its-daily-lineup.

Ramsey on BEK TV
Ramsey on BEK TV

"The Ramsey Show" has gained popularity as one of the most listened-to radio shows in the country, and BEK TV is proud to be the first television network to air the show daily. Ramsey, along with his team of co-hosts, offers financial advice and guidance to viewers and callers, helping them get out of debt, regain control of their lives, and create solid financial plans for their futures.

Ramsey's journey as a radio broadcaster began more than three decades ago. Since then, he has been sharing practical solutions to life's most challenging money questions. Today, "The Ramsey Show" brings in more than 18 million listeners across the nation. Ramsey has authored seven bestselling books and has impacted the lives of individuals through Ramsey Solutions' live events.

"The Ramsey Show" on BEK TV promises to bring Ramsey's advice and expertise to an even wider audience. 

BEK TV is the only North Dakota-owned broadcasting company remaining in the state and produces more local content than any other television station. It broadcasts statewide on television and across the world via internet. BEK TV consists of content from both BEK Sports and BEK News.

BEK TV is the largest television broadcaster of high school and collegiate athletics in the region, broadcasting nearly 400 live events each year. The network also is the state's top producer of original news and opinion programming. BEK TV is the 2021, 2022, and 2023 winner of the Bismarck Tribune's Best of the Best contest, selected by the public for "Best Television Station".

The concept behind BEK's news programming is to provide a media service platform that is unscripted and uncensored. BEK TV hosts are untrained broadcasters who share their perspectives and views on topics and issues that North Dakotans are talking about. The BEK network never controls the messaging. For more information, log onto bek.tv and bek.news.

MEDIA CONTACT
Julie Skaret, BEK Media Relations
1.701.475.1318 | [email protected]

SOURCE BEK TV

