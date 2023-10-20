BEK TV's "Across the Pond" Hosts Embark on U.S. Tour

News provided by

BEK TV

20 Oct, 2023, 08:31 ET

Goal to Help Farmers Regain Control

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trent Loos, Andrew Henderson, and Jim Ferguson, hosts of the popular international "Across the Pond" talk show on BEK TV, have announced a tour in the United States. The "Regaining Control for the Farmer Tour" will serve as an opportunity to connect with Americans and engage in candid dialogues about their top concerns.

The schedule is as follows:

October 22

Quincy, IL         

Agricultural Education Center,
John Wood Community College   

4 pm - 6 pm

October 23         

Avalon, WI       

Rock Prairie Dairy                     

4 pm - 7 pm

October 24         

Slayton, MN     

Key Largo Restaurant & Bar     

4 pm - 7 pm

October 25         

Aberdeen, SD   

Brown County Fairgrounds       

4 pm - 7 pm

October 26           

McKenzie, ND   

Black Leg Ranch                     

4 pm - 7 pm

October 27           

Broken Bow, NE 

Custer County Fairgrounds       

4 pm - 7 pm

October 28           

Brush, CO           

High Plains Cattle Supply           

11 am – 2 pm

The "Regaining Control for the Farmer Tour" serves as a platform for Americans to engage in raw, unfiltered conversations about the issues that matter most to them. Whether it's the future of agriculture, local economic challenges, or broader national concerns, Trent and Andrew will delve into meaningful discussions with attendees, fostering a bridge of understanding and shared experiences.

"Our main objective with this tour is to offer genuine support and provide a platform for the often-underrepresented farming communities," says Trent Loos, Co-Host of "Across the Pond" on BEK TV. "By facilitating dialogues on challenges and potential solutions, farmers can begin to regain control and chart a promising path forward in their endeavors."

Tickets are not needed to attend. A free will donation is encouraged to help with the expenses.

Those not able to attend in person will be able to listen to each tour stop on Rural Route Radio the following day at 4:30 pm CT. Rural Route Radio can be found on several streaming networks, including Spotify.

Likewise, the tour stop in North Dakota on October 26 will be broadcast live on BEK TV. Those not able to attend in person also can watch live online or later in the archives. For more information, visit https://bekbuzz.com/post/across-the-pond-hosts-embark-on-u-s-tour-to-help-farmers-regain-control.

MEDIA CONTACT
Julie Skaret, BEK Media Relations
1.701.475.1318  |   367260@email4pr.com

SOURCE BEK TV

Also from this source

BEK TV's "Across the Pond" Hosts Embark on U.S. Tour

BEK TV's "Across the Pond" Hosts Embark on U.S. Tour

Trent Loos, Andrew Henderson, and Jim Ferguson, hosts of the popular international "Across the Pond" talk show on BEK TV, have announced a tour in...
New Program Balances Faith and Freedom

New Program Balances Faith and Freedom

In its continued promise to bring new programming to viewers, BEK TV is proud to announce its latest show, "The Culture Crossroads with Andrew...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Television

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.