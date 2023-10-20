BEK TV's "Across the Pond" Hosts Embark on U.S. Tour

Goal to Help Farmers Regain Control

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trent Loos, Andrew Henderson, and Jim Ferguson, hosts of the popular international "Across the Pond" talk show on BEK TV, have announced a tour in the United States. The "Regaining Control for the Farmer Tour" will serve as an opportunity to connect with Americans and engage in candid dialogues about their top concerns.

The schedule is as follows:

October 22 Quincy, IL Agricultural Education Center,

John Wood Community College 4 pm - 6 pm October 23 Avalon, WI Rock Prairie Dairy 4 pm - 7 pm October 24 Slayton, MN Key Largo Restaurant & Bar 4 pm - 7 pm October 25 Aberdeen, SD Brown County Fairgrounds 4 pm - 7 pm October 26 McKenzie, ND Black Leg Ranch 4 pm - 7 pm October 27 Broken Bow, NE Custer County Fairgrounds 4 pm - 7 pm October 28 Brush, CO High Plains Cattle Supply 11 am – 2 pm

The "Regaining Control for the Farmer Tour" serves as a platform for Americans to engage in raw, unfiltered conversations about the issues that matter most to them. Whether it's the future of agriculture, local economic challenges, or broader national concerns, Trent and Andrew will delve into meaningful discussions with attendees, fostering a bridge of understanding and shared experiences.

"Our main objective with this tour is to offer genuine support and provide a platform for the often-underrepresented farming communities," says Trent Loos, Co-Host of "Across the Pond" on BEK TV. "By facilitating dialogues on challenges and potential solutions, farmers can begin to regain control and chart a promising path forward in their endeavors."

Tickets are not needed to attend. A free will donation is encouraged to help with the expenses.

Those not able to attend in person will be able to listen to each tour stop on Rural Route Radio the following day at 4:30 pm CT. Rural Route Radio can be found on several streaming networks, including Spotify.

Likewise, the tour stop in North Dakota on October 26 will be broadcast live on BEK TV. Those not able to attend in person also can watch live online or later in the archives. For more information, visit https://bekbuzz.com/post/across-the-pond-hosts-embark-on-u-s-tour-to-help-farmers-regain-control.

