Beka Museum Unveils Enigmatic Collection of Potential Masterpieces from Private Collector

Rare Artworks by Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol, and More to Shine in Exclusive Exhibition at Rockefeller Center

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beka Museum, nestled in the iconic Rockefeller Center, is set to unveil a collection of possible masterpieces by major artists from a private collector. Due to the difficulty of verifying pieces of this age they are being displayed as unverified, but documents attribute the works to Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol, Rufino Tamayo, Pablo Picasso, Willem de Kooning, and Frida Kahlo and come with documentation and provenance tracing back ownership to the 70s and 80s.

Straight from the depths of a private collection, these captivating artworks, documented to trace their ownership to the enigmatic 70s and 80s, will finally emerge from obscurity. This unveiling marks the first public display of these pieces in decades, promising an unparalleled glimpse into art history's hidden treasures.

Auctions for Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso & Frida Kahlo, with documentation tracing ownership to the 70s.

Among the highlights is a piece attributed to Jackson Pollock that could have a valuation exceeding 5 million USD, alongside a captivating array of artistic wonders including a possible Willem de Kooning painting, intimate studies possibly by Pablo Picasso, a mesmerizing Marilyn silkscreen trial piece attributed to Andy Warhol, a striking Rufino Tamayo creation, and deeply personal items adorned by the inimitable Frida Kahlo herself.

Art enthusiasts and collectors alike are cordially invited to experience this once-in-a-lifetime showcase, set against the backdrop of the illustrious Rockefeller Center plaza. Join us from 1 pm to 6 pm and immerse yourself in the captivating narrative of these possible long-lost treasures, as they reemerge to captivate the world once more.

Details:

May 17th; 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Beka Museum

630 Fifth Avenue, Floor 27

New York, New York

10111

About Beka Museum

BEKA MUSEUM collects, studies, and presents significant works of art to the public.

SOURCE Beka Museum