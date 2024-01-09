Beken Corporation Announces Integration of Alexa Connect Kit on Its Wi-Fi Chipsets

News provided by

Beken Corporation

09 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beken Corporation (SSE: 603068.SH), a leading supplier of IoT connectivity chipsets and solutions, is excited to announce the successful integration of Alexa Connect Kit (ACK) onto its flagship chip BK7235.

By incorporating ACK into the Beken platform, customers will have ready access to an extensive range of Alexa features, including Frustration-Free Setup, security, log and metric collection, and firmware updates of smart home devices. Beken platform offers comprehensive resources, documentation, and technical support to facilitate a smooth transition to ACK-enabled devices.

Dr. Pengfei Zhang, the CEO of Beken Corporation, commented, "By streamlining the development process and enhancing the user experience, Alexa Connect Kit (ACK) is a game-changer in smart device development. Beken is excited to leverage ACK's capabilities with our Wi-Fi chipsets to enable our partners to expedite the development timeline for exceptional and affordable Alexa-enabled devices."

Beken BK7235 is a highly integrated single-chip Wi-Fi 6 (802.11b/g/n/ax) and Bluetooth low energy 5.2 combo solution designed for applications that require high security and plentiful resources. The integration of RISC-V MCU and comprehensive set of peripherals and I/O interfaces makes BK7235 ideal for advanced Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

In addition to BK7235, the integration of the ACK SDK is easily attainable for Beken's other Wi-Fi chips through a versatile software framework.

For more information about Beken Corporation and the integration of Alexa Connect Kit on the Beken platform, please email [email protected] or visit http://www.bekencorp.com.

SOURCE Beken Corporation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.