Beken Releases BK3633 Apple Find My Network Accessory Solution

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beken Corporation (SSE: 603068.SH) has officially announced the release of the Apple Find My network accessory solution. The solution is based on Beken's BK3633 SoC, enabling products to join Apple's Find My Network. It can be used both as an anti-loss tag attached to specific items and integrated into various types of products, endowing them with anti-loss capabilities.

Key functionalities of Find My include:

It em finding; Discovery notifications; Lost mode; Anti-tracking alerts; Motion detection mod e.

The BK3633 BLE SoC is equipped with rich peripheral and memory resources, meeting the low power requirements of Find My network accessory products, Find My protocol software, OTA, and various peripheral interfaces.

Beken provides a comprehensive Find My network accessory solution SDK and development environment, having completed preliminary platform testing and meets the 'Find My Network Accessory Specification R2' standards. Several brand clients have finished design integration and are poised for mass production and release.

For more information, please email [email protected] or visit http://www.bekencorp.com.

