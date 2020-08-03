Bekins Northwest Acquires Merchants Moving & Storage

BREMERTON, Wash., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bekins Northwest announced today that they have secured the purchase of Merchants Moving and Storage in Bremerton, WA. The new location will better serve the needs of Bekins Northwest's customers in the Kitsap County area, expanding the company's statewide service capabilities. This purchase marks the 11th location in Washington state.

"I'm very excited about the acquisition. Merchant's strategic location helps fulfill a commitment from ownership to service all of WA state. The proximity of the branch in relation to the naval base puts Bekins Northwest in a unique position. We will become the only move vendor capable of servicing every military installation in Washington State."

VP of Sales and Marketing - Robert Schmidt.

About Bekins Northwest

Bekins Northwest, based in Olympia, Washington, is a leading provider in comprehensive relocation and storage services in Washington State. The company provides services related to moving, packing, storage, as well as furniture installation and disposition. The company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout the Northwest, including the Seattle Seahawks and the state of Washington. Bekins Northwest has branch locations in Seattle, Bremerton, Lakewood, Tacoma, Federal Way, Olympia, Moses Lake, Yakima, Richland, Walla Walla, and Spokane, Washington. To learn more about Bekins Northwest visit www.BekinsMovingandStorage.com.

Media Contact:

Bekins Northwest

Christa Feuchter, Marketing Specialist

360-688-5210

[email protected]

SOURCE Bekins Northwest

