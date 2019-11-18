Bekins Northwest Awarded Agent of the Year

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bekins Northwest/Olympic Moving & Storage was awarded this year's Agent of the Year on behalf of Bekins Van Lines. The award is presented to the best interstate agent for Bekins Van Lines that embodies putting customers first along with the characteristics of quality, professionalism, empathy for customers, fellow agents, drivers and van line employees.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as the Bekins Agent of the Year for 2019!" proclaimed Rob Schmidt, VP of Sales and Marketing for Bekins Northwest. "The award encompasses excellence in all aspects of the industry. The Executive Committee is proud to accept this acknowledgment on behalf of the entire staff who earned it. It's because of everyone's efforts at both Bekins Northwest and Olympic Moving & Storage, that made this possible. Great job team!"

The Bekins Northwest/Olympic Moving & Storage teams consistently strive to place our customers at the top of our priorities. In one of the many examples illustrating our commitment to quality service, James Shreve, a driver for Olympic Moving & Storage, received the Wheaton/Bekins/Stevens Driver of the Year award for 2018. This was his second award working for the company.

Bekins Northwest, based in Tacoma, Washington, is a leading provider in comprehensive relocation and storage services in Washington State. The company provides services related to moving, packing, storage, as well as furniture installation and disposition. The company's customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout the Northwest, including the Seattle Seahawks and the State of Washington. Bekins Northwest has branch locations in Seattle, Lakewood, Tacoma, Federal Way, Olympia, Yakima, Richland, Walla Walla, Kent, and Spokane, Washington. To learn more about Bekins Northwest visit www.BekinsMovingandStorage.com.

Bekins Van Lines, Inc. is one of the world's most highly regarded providers of transportation services. Bekins is owned by Wheaton Van Lines Inc., which now owns three major household goods relocation brands, Wheaton World Wide Moving, Bekins Van Lines and Stevens Worldwide Van Lines. The van line is now the fourth largest household goods carrier. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., the Wheaton, Bekins and Stevens brands offer private and corporate domestic and international household goods relocation services as well as special commodities and logistic services. The United States Military also is one of the company's largest customers. Wheaton Van Lines, Inc. is partner to approximately 400 Wheaton, Bekins and Stevens agents nationwide. To learn more, visit www.bekins.com.

