Bekins Northwest Rebrands as Move Northwest

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bekins Northwest, a local trusted name in moving & storage services across the PNW for over 100 Years, is excited to announce a re-brand to Move Northwest, effective immediately. This exciting change reflects the services that we provide to our customers, our commitment to innovation in an evolving market, & our deep roots to the Northwest.

Since its inception in 1903, Bekins Northwest has built a reputation for reliability and professionalism. As Move Northwest, the company aims to modernize its full-service moving approach while maintaining the high standards that our clients have come to expect. The new name embodies the spirit of our community & culture, making it a perfect fit while we dedicate ourselves to serving individuals, families, and businesses. While our name might look different, rest assured that the service, ownership, and way that we do business will remain the same.

"We're thrilled to unveil Move Northwest," said Robert Schmidt, VP of Sales & Marketing. "Our new name signifies not just a change, but an evolution. We're focused on enhancing our services and ensuring that every move is as seamless and stress-free as possible for our customers."

Customers can expect the same great service and commitment to excellence, but now under the Move Northwest banner. We will continue to serve the Washington State area with the same dedication and expertise that has made us a local leader in the moving industry while remaining an Agent for Bekins Van Lines nationally.

For more information about Move Northwest and its services, visit www.movenw.com or contact Robert Schmidt at (360) 688-5207.

About Move Northwest

Move Northwest is a full-service moving company based in Washington State offering residential and commercial moving services for local, interstate & International needs. With a focus on customer satisfaction and ensuring your goods are transported safely, Move Northwest is dedicated to providing efficient, reliable, and friendly service.

Contact:

Robert Schmidt

VP of Sales & Marketing

Move Northwest

Phone: (360) 688-5207

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.movenw.com

