Beko And FC Barcelona on a Mission to Raise $1.21 Million for UNICEF, Encourage Children Worldwide to Eat Like a Pro

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Using social media for good, soccer fans have a chance to help raise awareness and funds to alleviate childhood obesity through #EatLikeAPro, a global initiative by leading home appliance brand Beko (bekoappliances.com) with FC Barcelona and the club's Barça Foundation.

Earlier this week, during El Clásico, FC Barcelona premium partner, Beko, traded its logo on the players’ shirts for a worthwhile and important cause. Instead of the brand logo, the sleeves sported the hashtag #EatLikeAPro, encouraging supporters from around the world to post about their own healthy eating habits. For every social media post using #EatLikeAPro, Beko will donate €1 ($1.21) for UNICEF to help reduce obesity in children worldwide.

By 2025, if current trends continue, 70 million children will suffer from an overweight or obese condition. Beko's goal is to help reduce this number through its #EatLikeAPro campaign and its support of UNICEF, the world's leading organization working for children globally. For every social media post using #EatLikeAPro, Beko will donate €1 ($1.21) for UNICEF. The initiative has proved a global success, with half of the €1 million ($1.21 million) goal raised to date.

Earlier this week, during El Clásico (FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid)—the most watched domestic club match in the world—FC Barcelona premium partner, Beko, traded its logo on the players' shirts for a worthwhile and important cause.

Instead of the brand logo, the sleeves worn by the likes of Pique, Messi, Suarez, Ter Stegen and Rakitic sported the hashtag #EatLikeAPro, encouraging supporters from around the world to post about their own healthy eating habits. As a high profile and loved team, FCB players are the perfect ambassadors for the campaign, encouraging children who look up to them to eat healthier.

Now fans have the chance to win a limited edition El Clásico jersey (with #EatLikeAPro on the sleeve) signed by FC Barcelona players. Every post shared across Twitter and Instagram from May 7-25 will automatically be entered in the drawing to win the jersey, with one lucky winner selected at random after the closing date. Fans need only retweet or post #EatLikeAPro on Twitter or Instagram to have a chance to win.

In partnership with Beko, UNICEF will implement a program designed to improve the eating habits of 600,000 primary school-age children in Latin America, where an estimated 23 percent of children are overweight or obese. The initiative is designed to provide support and education on the importance of healthy eating at home and in schools for children's healthy growth and development.

Beko, the #1 European freestanding home appliance brand recently introduced into the North American market, has a distribution center in Bolingbrook, Ill.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beko-and-fc-barcelona-on-a-mission-to-raise-1-21-million-for-unicef-encourage-children-worldwide-to-eat-like-a-pro-300644962.html

SOURCE Beko

Related Links

http://www.bekoappliances.com

