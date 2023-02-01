Beko Expands Its Eco Legacy at KBIS 2023 With 40 New Products and Partnerships Designed for a Sustainable Future

Twenty new Beko refrigerator models with HarvestFresh™ keep vegetables fresh for 30 days and preserves vitamin content

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to offering the industry's healthiest, most sustainable kitchen and home appliances, Beko Home Appliances, the U.S. subsidiary of Arcelik, is launching a most-ever 40 new cooking, cooling and cleaning products at the 2023 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) through Feb. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, to cement its reputation as the world's most environmentally responsible appliance brand.

Beko refrigerators with HarvestFresh™ utilize a three-color light system that simulates the 24-hour natural sun cycle to preserve essential vitamins and minerals in fresh vegetables for longer.

The new refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers and cooking products are part of the Beko Healthy Kitchen, a consortium of people, products and partnerships introduced at KBIS 2022 to explore the intersection of personal and planetary health in the American home. The record U.S. product launch represents a natural extension of the brand's 67 years of sustainability leadership in Europe.

Taking center stage in Beko's redesigned KBIS Booth (W3401) is HarvestFresh™, Beko's proprietary crisper technology featured in its 20 new-for-2023 refrigerator models that keeps vegetables fresh for 30 days and preserves essential vitamin content to provide the industry's most tangible health and sustainability benefits.

Beko is also previewing the Wann Family Net Zero Case Study House, a 4,300-sq.ft. net-zero personal residence being built by tech and gaming icon Michael Wann in Southern California to feature the world's first two Beko Healthy Kitchens when it debuts in early 2023.

"We're bringing the Beko Healthy Kitchen to life in 2023 with the launch of more Beko appliances targeting health, wellness and sustainability than ever before – including refrigerators that preserve vegetables and essential vitamin content; dishwashers that clean better using less water and electricity; and washers with tubs made from recycled water bottles," said Beko Home Appliances President Zach Elkin.

A global appliance manufacturer with a product presence in 400 million homes in 140 countries, Beko operates under the premise that healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet.

Details on the products and partnerships being presented at KBIS 2023:

Beko 39 Series Tall Tub Dishwashers Equipped with CornerIntense ® – 7 New Models Launching in 2023 . Beko's CornerIntense replaces the 90-year-old circular-motion spray arm with a rectangular-motion arm that disperses water and detergent to every square inch of the washtub, including the hard-to-reach corners, for 50% less water and two-thirds the energy . These models offer an EverClean™ Filte r that is rinsed automatically to remove food residue and debris with every cycle; a DeepWash™ zone with water-adjustable jets for tall and odd-sized items; and the auto door-opening SelfDry™ system.

Beko's CornerIntense replaces the 90-year-old circular-motion spray arm with a rectangular-motion arm that disperses water and detergent to every square inch of the washtub, including the hard-to-reach corners, . These models offer an r that is rinsed automatically to remove food residue and debris with every cycle; a zone with water-adjustable jets for tall and odd-sized items; and the auto door-opening SelfDry™ system. Beko 30" and 36" French-Door Refrigerators with HarvestFresh – 20 New Models Launching Earth Day, April 20, 2023 , in Counter-Depth Bottom-Mount and 3- and 4-Door French-Door configurations . HarvestFresh Ô is a groundbreaking innovation that takes Beko's EverFresh+® food preservation technology a step further through a three-color light system that simulates the 24-hour natural sun cycle to preserve essential vitamins and minerals found in fresh vegetables for longer.

– . Ô is a groundbreaking innovation that takes Beko's EverFresh+® food preservation technology a step further through a three-color light system that simulates the 24-hour natural sun cycle to preserve essential vitamins and minerals found in fresh vegetables for longer. Beko 24" Front-Load Washer with RecycledTub™ and Beko 24" Ventless Dryer – First National Availability of Washer and Dryer Tandem. Beko's newest washer features the world's first washtub made entirely from 60 recycled plastic water bottles. By combining this technology with AquaTech® and SteamCure™ features offering greater washing performance, Beko is offering the most sustainable, purpose-driven washer on the market.

– Beko's newest washer features the world's first washtub made entirely from 60 recycled plastic water bottles. By combining this technology with AquaTech® and SteamCure™ features offering greater washing performance, Beko is offering the most sustainable, purpose-driven washer on the market. Beko Cooking Appliances (Slide-In Range, Built-in Microwave Oven, 30" Speed Oven and Cooking Accessories) – Launching Spring and September 2023 . Beko is introducing a new 30" Slide-in Range in gas, dual-fuel, and electric configurations to replace the current line, effective July 2023 ; and a 30" Speed Oven with convection cooking and five cooking modes on Labor Day 2023.

For more information, visit the Beko Booth (W3401) at KBIS 2023 or the Beko KBIS landing page (https://www.beko.com/us-en/kbis). Media can access the Beko KBIS 2023 (EPK), containing brand and product media materials and high-res photography, by clicking here.

About Beko U.S.

Beko U.S., Inc. is the American subsidiary of the global household appliances company Arçelik. Committed to the premise that healthy living is only possible on a healthy planet, Beko specializes in cooking, cooling, and cleaning products that empower homeowners to live healthier, more sustainable lives. The brand has received numerous accolades for protecting the environment, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s highest honor for energy efficiency each of the past six years and a Good Housekeeping 2021 Sustainable Innovation Award in the Smart Sustainable Home Appliance category. For more information, visit www.beko.com/us-en.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Bob Ochsner or Alex Torres

Truth for Beko U.S., Inc.

(949) 233-0984

SOURCE Beko Home Appliances U.S.