Beko Expands Its Operations with the Launch of an Industrial Park and Export Hub in Egypt

The new factory will integrate three key production categories under one roof: cooling, cooking, and dishwashing. With a production capacity of 550,000 ovens and 500,000 refrigerators annually in its first phase, and its dishwashing segment which has recently received a fast-tracked investment, the factory is set to meet domestic demand while emerging as a pivotal production and export hub. Targeting 60% of its output for export, the factory will cater to markets across MENA, Europe, and Africa. The new factory will produce products from a wide range of Beko brands, including Whirlpool, Ariston, Indesit, and Hitachi.

The hub's administration building will house an R&D center in partnership with universities to support talent development and technological expertise. It will also include a training academy, quality labs, a showroom, and 'The Kitchen,' a center for demonstrating culinary technology.

Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Beko, commented on the expansion: "Egypt has long been a home for us at Beko. We have achieved solid growth in this vibrant country over the past years, and now we are starting another chapter with our new manufacturing hub. Our success has only made us more determined to do even better. Solidifying our commitment to the Egyptian market and the wider MENA region, this facility will both benefit our industry and consumers and promote responsible production with a particular focus on zero waste, as well as water and energy efficiency. Combining our manufacturing strengths with the strategic opportunities Egypt has to offer, we are confident that this advanced hub will be a regional powerhouse."

The factory is designed for LEED Gold certification with features like rainwater recovery systems, and waste management, and incorporates advanced automation technology, including robots, AGVs, and a digital manufacturing infrastructure.

ABOUT BEKO

Beko has 55,000 employees throughout the world with its global operations through its subsidiaries in 58 countries and 46 production facilities in 14 countries (i.e. Türkiye, UK, Italy, Romania, Slovakia, Poland, South Africa, Russia, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Thailand, China and Egypt). Beko has 22 brands owned or used with a limited license (Arçelik, Beko, Whirlpool*, Grundig, Hotpoint, Arctic, Ariston*, Leisure, Indesit, Blomberg, Defy, Dawlance, Hitachi*, Voltas Beko, Singer*, ElektraBregenz, Flavel, Bauknecht, Privileg, Altus, Ignis, Polar). Beko became the largest white goods company in Europe with its market share (based on volumes) and reached a consolidated turnover of 8 billion Euros in 2023. Beko's 31 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe are home to over 2,300 researchers and hold more than 3,500 international registered patent applications to date. For the 5th consecutive year, the highest score in the DHP Household Durables industry (based on the results dated 27 October 2023) in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment was achieved.** Beko's vision is 'Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide.'

www.bekocorporate.com

*Licensee limited to certain jurisdictions.

**The data presented belongs to Arçelik A.Ş., a parent company of Beko.

SOURCE Beko

