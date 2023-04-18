Beko Launches its HarvestFresh™ Refrigerator Line Amid Growing Public Demand for Food Preservation

Almost 90% of respondents in Earth Day survey want to keep fruits and vegetables fresher longer – and 7 in 10 would invest in a smart refrigerator to do so

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko Home Appliances USA is honoring its promise of an Earth Day launch of a new line of refrigerators that dramatically extend the life of fresh produce and produce vitamin content amid growing public demand for enhanced food preservation in kitchen appliances.

Beko refrigerators with HarvestFresh™ utilize a three-color light system that simulates the 24-hour natural sun cycle to preserve essential vitamins and minerals in fresh produce for longer.

The U.S. subsidiary of the global appliance manufacturer known for its health, wellness and sustainability legacy is making the first seven of 20 new refrigerators equipped with its HarvestFresh™ technology available at its national dealer partners today. The 13 remaining models, including the 36" French Four-Door model that captured the DesignBites Brand With The Biggest Bite, one of two big product honors at the 2023 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) earlier this year, will hit dealer floors later this year.

A proprietary, three-light innovation that recreates the 24-hour sun cycle in the crisper drawers, Beko's HarvestFresh™ preserves fruits and vegetables for 30 days while extending the life of the essential vitamins in fresh produce, namely vitamins A and C.

Meanwhile, in a March 2023 survey of 2,000 adults sponsored by Beko, 88% of Americans wish they could keep fruits and vegetables fresher longer while a similar eight in 10 say they are willing to invest in new appliances that reduce food waste, increase electricity and water efficiency, or help them live healthier. Of those appliances, a smart refrigerator with crisper drawers that preserve vitamin content in produce was the top response (70%).

Beko answers the call by evolving its produce-preservation technology to now include the vitamins and minerals found in produce. In what started as EverFresh+® with Active Blue Light, a series of crisper drawers in all Beko refrigerators that keep fruits and vegetables fresh for 30 days[1], has led to HarvestFresh™, a three-color light technology that glows blue at sunrise to initiate the photosynthesis process, green at midday to capture the strongest sunlight, and red at sunset to prepare for the night to extend the life of produce vitamins and minerals.[2]

"Beko's new HarvestFresh-equipped refrigerators are a game changer in the home appliance space since they give consumers exactly what they are asking for: the opportunity to live a healthier, more nutritious life," said Beko Vice President of Marketing Justin Reinke.

According to Reinke, the new line is consistent with changing public perceptions about the relationship between fruit and vitamin preservation and healthier living.

Eighty-one percent of respondents in the Beko survey think they would eat heathier if they had a refrigerator that kept fruits and vegetable longer. Eight in 10 also believe that getting their vitamins from fresh produce is important and would be more likely to choose a refrigerator that went beyond preserving produce to also preserve produce vitamin content as well.

Aligned with Beko's legacy of sustainable manufacturing, the new models use an industry-low R600a refrigerant and most are certified-ENERGY STAR® by the EPA. They are also backed by parent company Arcelik's distinction as one of the world's most sustainable appliance manufacturers and Beko's receipt of the EPA's highest energy-conservation honors every year since entering the U.S. in 2016. Beko's 2-year warranty covers all new Beko refrigerators.

The new refrigerator line is the centerpiece of the Beko Healthy Kitchen, a best-in-class collection of people, partnerships, and products designed to explore the kitchen as the intersection of personal and planetary health in the American home.

About the Survey :

The random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Beko Home Appliances between March 27 and March 30, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research ( AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research ( ESOMAR )

[1] Tested by SGS. Compared to standard crispers for broccoli and lettuce.

[2] Tested by Intertek. Based on Vitamin A and C measurements in tomatoes, green peppers, carrots, spinach and celery directly exposed to the light technology compared with Day 0 conditions over a 5-day period

