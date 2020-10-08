Beko US, Inc. Names Zach F. Elkin President

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko US, Inc, a subsidiary of global consumer durables company Arçelik, named Zach F. Elkin as president, effective October 1. Elkin is directing the continued expansion of the company's home appliance brands in North America. Hasan Ali Yardimci, who led the company since its 2016 entry into the US market, was appointed to oversee Arçelik's Beko Electronics España operations in Spain, Portugal, and South America.

A leader in the industry for more than 25 years, Elkin is well known for using innovative marketing, product design, and positioning strategies to build global businesses and brands. Most recently, Elkin was US general manager of Signature Kitchen Suite® at LG Electronics, Inc., reinvigorating the company's luxury kitchen appliance category. Previously, he held leadership positions at Sears Holdings and Bosch Siemens Home Appliances Corporation, where he was credited with transforming the Thermador® and Gaggenau® brands in the US.

"I am honored to join Beko US at such an exciting time of opportunity and potential," says Elkin. "As consumers and businesses alike adapt to current challenges, Beko has already shown impressive signs of growth—achieving record sales in Q3 and significantly expanding its US dealer and distribution network. I look forward to leading from a place of strength and strategy and continuing this upward trajectory."

In handing over the management role to Elkin, Yardimci expressed confidence in the company's continued progress. "With the support of our trade partners, the Beko US team has quickly and successfully built our US operations from the ground up and established the high quality, performance, and value of our products. Under Zach's leadership, the company is well positioned to accelerate that growth and take operations to the next level."

About Beko U.S., Inc.

Beko US, Inc., a subsidiary of Arçelik, is committed to developing technologically advanced, energy efficient home appliances under its two brands. The Beko brand has presence in more than 140 countries and is the leading freestanding appliance brand in Europe. The Blomberg brand has been a leading choice of developers across North America since 2006. From 2017 to 2020, Beko US, Inc. received the Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for its outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through energy efficiency. In 2019 and 2020, Beko US, Inc. also was recognized with an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award, the program's highest honor. For information, visit www.bekoappliances.com or www.blombergappliances.com.

