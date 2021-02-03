Bektrom Foods Chooses Cloud Compliance Solutions as Their Primary Cloud Desktop, Data Center, Security Compliance and VoIP Provider

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Compliance Solutions (CCSI), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise services and compliance solutions, announced today that Bektrom Foods has chosen CCSI as its primary cloud desktop, data center, compliance and voice provider.

Virtual Computing is drastically changing how enterprise and mid-level companies do business. "With today's advances in technology, security, features and mobility we are confident that CCSI can deliver these benefits to our company," said Tom Barbella, Bektrom Foods CEO. "This relationship with CCSI enables us to take advantage of a compliant, secure and cost-effective cloud desktop platform for our business. We currently utilize Virtual Desktops, Voice over IP (VoIP), Disaster Recovery and Compliant Security services. We feel this is a great fit for Bektrom Foods. "

"Having Bektrom Foods as a customer is a very high honor. Bektrom Foods is a leader in dry grocery manufacturing nationally. They work with all facets of the retail, dollar chains, standard grocery stores, big box stores, distributors as well as co-packing and private label. We are very proud of the fact that Bektrom Foods trusts CCSI with their data and voice needs. "This is a testament to our commitment for business up-time, compliance and security to our clients," stated Kelley R. Allen, CCSI's CEO. "We provide end-to-end compliant technology platforms for clients in healthcare, finance, manufacturing, insurance and many others. We create a solid partnership with our clients and they trust us with their data and core business operations."

About Cloud Compliance Solutions

CCSI is a cloud technology driven company offering secure and compliant computer and voice enterprise-wide solutions for both large and small companies. Based on experience and expertise CCSI drives client performance and profitability through fully integrated and cost effective services utilizing industry best practices, resource management software and premier support. With in-depth market knowledge and client specific strategic approaches CCSI ensures maximum mobility and business continuity while providing our clients a competitive advantage.

Headquartered in Coral Springs, FL with fully owned and operated cloud platforms in Florida, Texas and Ohio, CCSI provides its clients with a complete suite of Cloud Related and Compliance Services for all of their operational and compliance requirements. The ability to offer its clients a single vendor option allows CCSI to deliver more secure, reliable and cost effective services that significantly reduce ongoing operational and audit costs.

